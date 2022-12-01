New Survey Study Uncovers What Company Holiday Event Planning Looks Like in 2022

Company holiday parties are making a comeback despite Covid-19 and flu surges. Learn what businesses have planned for this 2022 holiday season.

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevent , a platform connecting experience providers and companies to deliver virtual and in-person team-building events, is pleased to announce results from their Holiday Event Planning Survey .

The survey study involved over 100 participants from many Fortune 500 companies, including Amazon, Progressive, Dell, Microsoft, Intuit, SalesForce, Cisco Systems, Allstate, LinkedIn, and Google. Results gave insights into what businesses are planning for their holiday celebrations in 2022 in this post-pandemic work environment.

"This survey helped us better understand what companies are looking to plan this holiday event season and what their main challenges are. The holidays are a traditional and important time of year for employees to gather and foster team-bonding, but this looks a bit different now with the rise of remote work environments. says Jon Conelias, CEO. "For virtual teams, we believe that access to memorable holiday team-building events is important to boost engagement and morale this time of year, which we are proud to provide"

Key insights of the survey study included the following:

Holiday parties are making a come-back: Many companies skipped on holiday parties in 2021 amid Covid 19 surges. This year, 63.6% of participants said their company will be having a holiday party. Of these, 24% of participants are planning an in-person holiday party, 17% will have a virtual holiday party, and 22% anticipate a hybrid holiday party to accommodate both local and remote employees.

The challenge for virtual holiday parties in 2022: Over 31% of respondents felt that finding an event that everyone likes is the most significant pain point. 27% worry they won't find something that fits their budget. Elevent is excited to tackle both these obstacles by providing dozens of different holiday events across a wide range of budgets.

