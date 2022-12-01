'Nijer Bolar Moto Ekta Golpo' - a foundation empowering the youth to bring glory for Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the youth of the country's 64 districts and for non-resident Bangladeshis, 'Nijer Bolar Moto Ekta Golpo'(NBMEG) foundation has been working relentlessly since 2018 to minimize unemployment, generate entrepreneurs and to perform better in their present work.

It helps the nation's youth, to stand on their own and to create their own story by providing them with free education to develop skills and to be independent entrepreneurs. The skills taught go beyond entrepreneurship, it teaches the youth to be good human beings – a crucial but understated quality.

This noble foundation has a following of 366,000+ members on their Facebook group, 653,000+ people on their Facebook page and 150,000+ subscribers on YouTube.

The founder of this noble foundation, Iqbal Bahar has 18 years of experience and built 5 companies from the ground up and now has dedicated his life to teaching the youth through free online platforms and in-person seminars.

Bahar states, "At NBMEG foundation, we believe it is our social responsibility to empower the youth of the country. Thus, we have created our online platforms which are quite active with 650,000+ youth, of which 23% are women. Our Facebook group alone is working as a marketplace, where the members are showcasing and selling millions of products without any marketing expenses. Our platforms give them massive networking scopes and open new horizon of possibilities."

Bahar is teaching his 20th batch with an exceptional record of around 1800 days of consecutive workshops for free on entrepreneurship, previously unseen in Bangladesh. He has been awarded for organizing 1000 consecutive days of online training, a history made in the World Book of Records, UK.

The entrepreneurship course is a 90-consecutive days program that provides students with 16 learning courses and 400 components to develop their skills. So far, it has made 100,000 entrepreneurs who have created about 500,000 employment opportunities in the country through this foundation.

'Nijer Bolar Moto Ekta Golpo' foundation was founded in 2018 by Mr. Iqbal Bahar to minimize unemployment, to encourage entrepreneurs and to perform better in their present work for the youth of the country's 64 districts and for non-resident Bangladeshis.

