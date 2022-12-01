SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE RETURNS AS EXCLUSIVE KITCHEN APPLIANCE PARTNER FOR 2022 'WHOLE HOME'

Fifth Annual House Beautiful 'Whole Home' Project Completes First-Time Home Renovation with Luxury Appliances from Signature Kitchen Suite

ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fast-growing built-in luxury brand Signature Kitchen Suite returns as the exclusive kitchen appliance partner for House Beautiful's 2022 Whole Home program for its fifth and biggest year yet. Located in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta, 2022 marks the first time House Beautiful is renovating an existing property as part of the highly anticipated Whole Home project.

The Signature Kitchen Suite 48-inch French Door Refrigerator is a first-of-its-kind innovation with precise preservation technology and never-before-seen capacity in a sleek, innovative design. (PRNewswire)

Focusing on smart design ideas and life-changing products, House Beautiful partnered with homebuilder Ladisic Fine Homes, architectural firm Pak Heydt & Associates and 12 notable designers from across the country to reimagine each room of the 11,000-square-foot historic Tudor. The two-story home features custom-built design, several indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces, and various areas dedicated to living better at home. Whittney Parkinson, interior architectural designer and principal of Indianapolis-based Whittney Parkinson Design, brings a next-level traditional approach with her designs for the home's high-end chef's kitchen that is built for entertaining.

Featuring a number of award-winning Signature Kitchen Suite appliances, the kitchen and entertaining spaces are filled with technology and smart organization. The oversized eat-in kitchen features the first-of-its-kind 48-inch built-in French Door Refrigerator with a unique combination of precise preservation technology and features, including a dual compressor system with exceptional capacity and functionality in a sleek, innovative design. Offering several unique design features, the refrigerator can elevate the overall aesthetic of any kitchen and is available in stainless steel and panel-ready options. Its purposeful design offers one of the most versatile and larger width interiors in the industry with a total capacity of 26.0 cubic feet, Lift and Go™ drawers, fully adjustable door bins and LED lighting that is hidden away and focused on the food. The WiFi connected unit includes a Dual Ice Maker with slow-melting, spherical Craft Ice™ to elevate beverages of all kinds.

Parkinson also selected the Signature Kitchen Suite 48-inch Dual-Fuel Pro Range, the first range on the market with built-in sous vide functionality – in addition to induction and gas, all on the same cooking surface, along with two ovens below. Adjacent to the kitchen is a walk-in scullery and pantry, featuring the ultimate chef's tool – the wall oven with Speed Cook, steam-combi, microwave, convection, sous vide and broil – and the advanced PowerSteam® ENERGY STAR® certified dishwasher, marrying high efficiency, high performance and high style.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Signature Kitchen Suite again – they've been with us from the beginning and bring innovation every single year to our build," said Carisha Swanson, House Beautiful's Director of Special Projects. "Signature Kitchen Suite always looks beyond what already exists, and instead, looks for the holes in the market to better suit the way we're all living in our homes now. Whittney Parkinson created this incredible kitchen and all its ancillary spaces with this in mind, integrating the first ever 48-inch French door refrigerator into the space. It's the perfect refrigerator for today's busy families that love to entertain on the fly."

Located just off the kitchen is a large wine room featuring two Signature Kitchen Suite's 24-inch Integrated Column Wine Refrigerators. With exclusive Wine Cave™ technology, the wine column refrigerator significantly reduces vibration, minimizes temperature fluctuations, limits light exposure and locks in humidity – ensuring optimal conditions for your wine collection. Additionally, Signature Kitchen Suite's undercounter dual zone wine refrigerator, which includes a similar feature set as the brand's full-size wine columns, is included within the media room.

Offering the flexibility to be used in a wide range of ways throughout the home, the 24-inch Undercounter Convertible Refrigerator/Freezer Drawer is featured in several different rooms including the scullery, office bar, breakfast bar, and media room. This unique appliance offers unmatched functionality and flexibility with two drawers that operate independently of each other and utilize Multi-Temp™ settings across six modes including pantry, fridge, bar, seafood, meat and the option to convert to freezer as needed.

Swanson added, "One thing we love about Signature Kitchen Suite is that their products work for whole house living. When we think about living fully in our homes and enjoying every part of them, so much of that has to do with convenience. Their products make homes simply work better."

Complementing the Signature Kitchen Suite appliances are award-winning laundry appliances from LG Electronics featured throughout the residence including the primary suite. The owner's suite walk-in closet features the stylish, unique LG STUDIO Styler clothing care system that refreshes, deodorizes and sanitizes clothing with the gentle power of steam. The LG STUDIO Styler takes fabric care to the next level with increased capacity for up to five hangers along with a pants press in the door, and an exclusive black tinted mirror for a full-length reflection – perfect for any walk-in closet, dressing room, master bedroom suite or laundry room, because no plumbing is needed.

Also featured in the primary suite and upstairs laundry room is the ENERGY STAR certified LG STUDIO WashTower, a single-unit vertical laundry solution that takes up half the floor space without sacrificing capacity. With an industry-first form factor, LG STUDIO WashTower represents the very best that the innovative LG WashTower platform has to offer, further modernizing the laundry experience with smart styling and advanced performance including the industry-first Center Control™ panel that offers convenient access to controls (no step stool needed). Plus, its built-in intelligence takes out the guesswork thanks to AI technology that selects optimal washing and drying settings for each load to deliver the best in fabric care.

LG's award-winning screens are also incorporated within the show home. The home theater room features LG's enormous, 10-foot-wide all-in-one direct-view LED display, delivering a premium home theater experience that's easy to use. The guest suite features LG's 48-inch OLED evo C2 Series TV, which is widely praised for its outstanding picture quality, enhanced performance and elegantly slender design. Part of the critically-acclaimed lineup of LG OLED TVs, this series features screen sizes ranging from 42 to 97 diagonal inches. Lastly, the home office is easily transformed into a conference center with the help of the LG One:Quick Works, a remote work productivity tool that combines videoconferencing, screen-sharing, on-screen collaboration and more in one simple-to-deploy solution are also incorporated throughout the show home.

The House Beautiful Whole Home is open to the public on select days starting Dec. 3 with several consumer and trade events taking place through Dec. 17. The December/January Makeover Issue, hitting newsstands Dec. 6, and HouseBeautiful.com will feature the Whole Home renovation and the second season of its video series, Blank Slate, which showcases the design of each room from start to finish.

For more information visit www.SignatureKitchenSuite.com or https://www.housebeautiful.com/design-inspiration/house-tours/a41889736/whole-home/.

