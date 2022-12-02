BillionToOne Appoints Tom Lynch, JD, as General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BillionToOne , Inc., a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to create powerful and accurate tests that are accessible to all, announces Tom Lynch, JD, as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer.

Tom brings over 20 years of experience leading life science teams to bring impactful solutions for patients. Prior to joining BillionToOne, Tom served at executive legal positions in publicly traded healthcare companies, most recently as Chief Compliance Officer, Advanced Healthcare Solutions at Fortive Corporation, and previously as the Chief Legal Officer at Nuwellis, and as the Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel at Orexigen Therapeutics. Earlier in his career, Tom also held senior legal and compliance positions at Boston Scientific Corporation and Novartis Pharma, including three years heading the global Neuroscience legal team in Switzerland. Tom has a Bachelor's degree from Stanford University and a JD from Boston College Law School.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tom as our General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer," said Oguzhan Atay, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of BillionToOne. "Tom's vast legal experience spanning private and public life science companies combined with his intellectual acumen will be invaluable to us in our journey to become a category-defining public company."

"I am very excited to join BillionToOne and support its important mission to improve healthcare by leveraging their innovative molecular counting technology," said Lynch. "It is an exhilarating time at BillionToOne, from the rapid growth in prenatal testing to the compelling potential we are seeing in liquid biopsy. I look forward to partnering with our incredible team as we scale our products and services."

About BillionToOne

BillionToOne, headquartered in Menlo Park, California, is a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to make molecular diagnostics more accurate, efficient, and accessible for all. The Company's Quantitative Counting Templates™ , QCTs, enable counting DNA molecules at the single-count level with single base-pair precision. BillionToOne was co-founded by Oguzhan Atay, Ph.D., and David Tsao, Ph.D. For more information, visit www.billiontoone.com .

