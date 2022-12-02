VineBrook Homes Earns Spot on Shortlist for IMN's Inaugural Single-Family Rental National Operator of the Year

Senior Vice President, Sarah Webb Shortlisted for Woman Executive of the Year

DAYTON, Ohio, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VineBrook Homes, LLC ("VineBrook Homes") has been selected to the shortlist of Information Management Network's (IMN) Inaugural Single-Family Rental (SFR) Industry Awards in the National Owners/Operators category for 2022. Sarah Webb, Senior Vice President of Property Management and Operations at VineBrook Homes, has also been shortlisted for an award in the category of Woman Executive of the Year.

"VineBrook Homes is honored to be recognized on the shortlist for IMN's inaugural national SFR owner / operator award," said Ryan McGarry, Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer at VineBrook Homes. "We are so proud of the hard work our team puts forth investing in their communities and supporting our residents by providing professionally managed, truly affordable homes for lease. It is also incredibly rewarding to see Sarah Webb get recognized as an industry leader in property management reflecting VineBrook Home's commitment to diversity and excellence at every level of the company."

The full list of entrants selected for IMN's award shortlist is available on their website: The Inaugural IMN SFR Industry Awards 2022 Shortlist

The SFR Industry Awards ceremony will take place on December 4th at the Hyatt Gainey Ranch Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona. IMN's panel of judges reviewed award submissions from across the SFR industry, recognizing entrants from multiple categories including financing, technology, deals, people, and more.

About VineBrook Homes

VineBrook Homes was founded in 2007 and operates in 23 markets across the U.S., employing nearly 700 professionals spanning real estate investment, property management, operations and financial reporting. VineBrook Homes manages over 24,000 homes for VineBrook Homes Trust, Inc. with best-in-class amenities primarily in the Midwest and Southeast.

VineBrook Homes's highly trained and experienced staff is dedicated to providing the best experience to current and future residents, while demonstrating a commitment to being a good citizen in local communities. The team's core values of hard work, integrity, communication and execution have helped build a recognized brand known for quality and long-term resident satisfaction.

