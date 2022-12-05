International Finance Forum (IFF) 2022 Annual Meeting Kicks off in Guangzhou, China

World leaders call for open, pragmatic collaborations to address global challenges at IFF Annual Meeting

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Finance Forum (IFF) 2022 Annual Meeting themed "The Ever-Changing World: Reshaping Our Shared Future" is being held online in Guangzhou on December 2-4, 2022.

Guests addressed the opening ceremony include Han Seung-soo, IFF Co-chairman, Chair, Council of the Presidents of the UN General Assembly (UNCPGA), António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister, Singapore, Henry Paulson, Former Secretary of the Treasury of the United States, Ho Hau Wah, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the CPPCC, and Zhou Xiaochuan, IFF Chairman of General Assembly.

Zhang Xin, Vice-Governor of Guangdong Province and Guo Yonghang, Mayor of Guangzhou also spoke at the event.

Guterres said financing for climate action must go hand-in-hand with financing for a just transition – including through investments in universal social protection, decent job creation, and re-skilling programmes for the new economy.

The guests called for open and pragmatic cooperation to address major global challenges the world faces.

Co-hosted by the Guangzhou municipal government and the IFF, the annual meeting bring together major international organizations, world leaders and business executives to discuss a whole range of global issues including polycrisis, climate crisis, green finance and China's economic outlook.

Georgieva called on China to further calibrate the COVID strategy to mitigate its economic impact to sustain and balance economic recovery.

Vice governor Zhang said Guangdong is currently contributing to the sustainable development of the global financial industry including by deepening reform and opening up and boosting cooperation in the Greater Bay Area.

In the three-day event, industry experts, world leaders, economists and academics will discuss Chinese economy, international cooperation, global finance governance, green transition, carbon pricing, global supply and value chains.

About International Finance Forum (IFF)

The International Finance Forum (IFF) is a non-profit, non-official independent international organization founded in October 2003 by leaders from China, the US, the EU and the other G20 countries, in concert with emerging economies and the leaders of multiple international organizations, including the UN, the World Bank and the IMF. Also known as the Finance 20 (F20), the IFF is also a high-level permanent dialogue mechanism and multilateral cooperation organization within the world of finance.

