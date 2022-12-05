Leading Canned Wine Company, Archer Roose, Announces Expanded Partnership with JetBlue

BOSTON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Archer Roose, a leading canned wine company in the U.S., is pleased to announce the expansion of their partnership with JetBlue in which Archer Roose will do a wine-takeover of all wine served in the airline's core cabin throughout its network.

The partnership will feature some of Archer Roose's most coveted varietals in flight including their Malbec, Sauvignon Blanc, Bubbly and Rosé. As part of the wider agreement, Archer Roose will also be releasing limited time only product offerings such as a Chillable Red from Friulli, Italy for JetBlue customers.

"As a women owned business operator, this milestone feels monumental not only for Archer Roose, but for the wider landscape of diverse founders nationwide," states Marian Leitner, Co-Founder and CEO of Archer Roose. Leitner continues, "We are proud to be elevating wine offerings for JetBlue customers across the country. After all, great flights should offer great wine. Really great wine. And we're happy to be the ones providing that experience to JetBlue Customers."

"Through our newly expanded partnership with Archer Roose, we continue to offer JetBlue customers even more ways to enjoy their favorite wines," said Mariya Stoyanova, director of product development, JetBlue. "At JetBlue, we want traveling to be an enjoyable experience from takeoff to touchdown, which is why we're always looking to bring new and unique products onboard for our customers to enjoy."

In addition to the wine availability onboard, Archer Roose will be showcasing one of their highly publicized commercials featuring Elizabeth Banks on select flights across the country. Beyond the commercials shown in flight, Archer Roose will be integrating a new, travel related spot into their advertising. The amusing video called "Support Puppet" shows Banks and Archer Roose CEO, Marian Leitner, waiting for a ride to the airport. Much to Leitner's chagrin, Banks inexplicably introduces Garreth, her annoying and awkward-looking emotional support puppet she simply can't fly without.

About Elizabeth Banks

Actress, producer, writer and director Elizabeth Banks is known for roles in both comedy and drama, as well as film and television. Her work includes stand-out performances in projects including The Hunger Games franchise, Love & Mercy, The LEGO Movie and Mrs. America. She is also a three-time Emmy nominee for her recurring roles in 30 Rock and Modern Family. On the production side, Banks made her directorial debut in 2015 with Pitch Perfect 2, and produced the Pitch Perfect franchise through her production company Brownstone Productions, along with her husband Max Handelman. Brownstone Productions' slate includes multiple film, television and digital collaborations across various networks and studios, including the critically-acclaimed comedy Shrill on Hulu (starring SNL's Aidy Bryant), and the Pitch Perfect television series spinoff Bumper in Berlin on Peacock. Banks can currently be seen starring in the feature drama Call Jane alongside Sigourney Weaver, which premiered at Sundance and London Film Festival. Up next, Banks will star in The Beanie Bubble alongside Zach Galifianakis and Sarah Snook; and A Mistake directed by Christine Jeffs. Banks produced and directed Universal Pictures' comedy-thriller Cocaine Bear, which is set to release in February of 2023.

About Archer Roose

Archer Roose takes pride in the craftsmanship of our wine. We return to the foundation of wine as it was - garnering relationships with the winemaking community, preserving terroir, and sourcing the highest quality wine with the highest quality grapes. But we also shape the foundation of wine as it should be - with mindfulness to the planet and to the lifestyles of those who drink them. We create the new tradition, fitting Archer Roose wines into the modern lifestyle for the modern drinker.

For more information, please visit www.archerroose.com and check out our Instagram and Facebook .

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada and United Kingdom. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com .

Press Contacts

Archer Roose: Taylor Foxman / Taylor@TheIndustryCollective.Org / 609-432-2237

JetBlue: JetBlue Corporate Communications / corpcomm@jetblue.com

