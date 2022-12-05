Supplemental Health Care Launches SHC WeConnect App for Job Seekers and Employees

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplemental Health Care (SHC) is thrilled to announce the launch of its new mobile app, SHC WeConnect. With resources to support healthcare professionals every step of the way, SHC WeConnect will guide job seekers and current employees from the start of the job search through the next assignment.

The app will make it easier for job seekers to access more than 30,000 open jobs and offers a one-click apply option. SHC WeConnect will also include salary transparency and instant alerts for custom tailored job matching. It will also help active healthcare employees to track the submission process in real time, and complete applications, compliance, and timecards.

SHC recognizes the importance of offering its job seekers real-time updates and more control and transparency throughout the hiring process. According to ClearlyRated's The Great Rehire: What Jobs Seekers Truly Care About, which offers insights into the latest staffing industry research, the number one reason to engage a staffing agency is to gain access to more jobs and receive personalized job recommendations.

As a company that truly cares about its healthcare professionals, Supplemental Health Care will continue to improve the SHC WeConnect app to make working with SHC more accessible and customizable for employees and job seekers. While prioritizing technology, SHC will also keep its high touch/high tech focus while building personal connections and relationships with their talent.

To download the SHC WeConnect app, Apple and Android users can visit the App Store.

About Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care (SHC) is a leading healthcare staffing provider that connects caring nurses, therapists, and other healthcare professionals with opportunities to fulfill their calling to better serve patients and students.

SHC is proud to deliver world-class service and career options to our clinicians, a range of dynamic workforce solutions to our clients, and a supportive atmosphere to our corporate teams. For everyone that we serve, SHC is the place where caring hearts thrive.

