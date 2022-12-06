All MemorialCare Hospitals with Maternity Services Named High Performing for the Best Hospitals in Maternity by U.S. News & World Report

'High Performing' is the highest rating U.S. News & World Report awards for this type of care

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare's three hospitals that provide maternity services to the Southern California region – Saddleback Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach have all been recognized as High Performing in Maternity Care by U.S. News & World Report. This is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News' Best Hospitals for Maternity Care.

U.S. News & World Report evaluated nearly 650 hospitals that provide high-quality labor & delivery services for uncomplicated pregnancies for its 2022-2023 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care. Fewer than half of all hospitals that offer maternity care and participated in the survey received a High Performing designation.

"We are honored to be recognized in U.S. News & World Report best hospitals for maternity. MemorialCare is uniquely positioned to provide maternity care from the South Bay to South Orange County, whether at the only children's and women's hospital in the region or an acute care adult specialty hospital," says Barry Arbuckle, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, MemorialCare. "Our highly skilled clinicians are dedicated to ensuring every patient receives the high-quality compassionate care they deserve and are accustomed to receiving at MemorialCare medical centers."

The U.S. News Best Hospitals for Maternity Care methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality, such as C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies, newborn complication rates, exclusive breast milk feeding rates, early elective delivery rates and vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC) rates, among other measures.

"When expectant parents are considering their options for welcoming a baby to the world, the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care are designed to help them identify hospitals that excel in delivering babies for uncomplicated pregnancies," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News & World Report. "A hospital that has earned a High Performing designation may be a good option for parents, in consultation with their medical provider, to consider."

About MemorialCare

MemorialCare has 225 care locations including leading hospitals—Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach; MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Research Program; MemorialCare Select Health Plan; and numerous outpatient health, imaging, surgery, urgent care, physical therapy, breast health and dialysis centers throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties. Accolades include Nation's Best Health Systems and Workplaces, Top 50 U.S. Hospitals and Cardiovascular Hospitals, 10 Largest Children's Hospitals, 100 Best Hospitals - Spine and Prostate Surgeries, Best of Orange County and Long Beach Hospitals and Medical Groups, U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals and "high performing" in 31 clinical categories and Newsweek World's Best Hospitals, Top 100 Hospitals, Best Maternity Hospitals – and more. Visit memorialcare.org.

ABOUT U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

The evaluation looks at hospital data relating to only uncomplicated pregnancies, not high-risk pregnancies. Participating hospitals responded to a survey from the U.S. News health analysis team in spring of 2021 which reflects data from 2019. Participation was voluntary. U.S. News anticipates updating Best Hospitals for Maternity in summer of 2022, to coincide with the release of the 2022-23 Best Hospitals for Procedures & Conditions ratings.

