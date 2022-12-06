ANNOUNCING THE 2023 YOUNGARTS AWARD WINNERS

702 Artists from Across the United States Honored for Excellence in Visual, Literary and Performing Arts

MIAMI, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YoungArts is pleased to announce the 2023 YoungArts award winners— 702 of the most accomplished young visual, literary and performing artists from across the country. YoungArts award winners join a distinguished community of artists and are offered creative and professional development support throughout their careers. YoungArts winners are selected through a highly competitive application, which is reviewed by panels of esteemed discipline-specific artists in a rigorous blind adjudication process. A complete list of the 2023 winners, all 15–18 years old or in grades 10–12, is available online at youngarts.org/winners.

"Every year we are inspired anew by the talent, dedication and creativity of extraordinary early career artists," said YoungArts Artistic Director Lauren Snelling. "YoungArts is proud to support artists at critical junctures throughout their lives, and we look forward to providing community and professional and creative development opportunities that will empower the 2023 award winners as they embark on exciting careers in the arts. Now more than ever, it is essential to support artists so that their voices can be heard long into the future."

YoungArts awards are given in three categories: Finalist, Honorable Mention and Merit. YoungArts award winners are eligible to receive cash awards of up to $10,000 and will have opportunities to work with leading artists in their fields, participate in exclusive creative and professional development opportunities, and present their work to the public.

YoungArts award winners at the Finalist level are invited to participate in National YoungArts Week in January 2023. Award winners will have the chance to learn from notable artists such as architect Germane Barnes, author Richard Blanco, actor and playwright Taylor Mac, jazz alto saxophonist Charles McPherson, costume designer Machine Dazzle and actor BD Wong, who will lead the annual AON masterclass.

Finalists are also eligible to be nominated to become a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts, one of the highest honors given to high school seniors by the President of the United States. YoungArts, the sole nominating agency, nominates 60 artists to the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars, from which the 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts are selected.

YoungArts award winners join a distinguished group of accomplished artists including Daniel Arsham, Terence Blanchard, Camille A. Brown, Timothée Chalamet, Viola Davis, Amanda Gorman, Judith Hill, Jennifer Koh, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Andrew Rannells, Desmond Richardson and Hunter Schafer.

