Award-Winning, Legal Crime Thriller and Children's Book Author, Mark M. Bello, Esq., Retains TransMedia Group to Promote Next Nail-Biter and More

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The acclaimed literary master of whodunnit, social justice suspense mysteries is back at it; this time Attorney/Author Mark M. Bello will thrill readers with the soon-to-be-released "The Final Steps," the 1st in a cozy mystery series; TransMedia Group will stir up publicity while simultaneously pursuing opportunities to bring Bello's award-winning, 8-book Zackary Blake Betrayal series to television. https://www.markmbello.com/

"Bello's gripping, fast-paced fictional characters are inspired by real-life, political headliners- making his stories meaningful, suspenseful and ripe for the screen," said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone, who has several Executive Producing credits.

Whether focusing on Betrayal of Justice's political parallels to Former President Donald Trump or Supreme Betrayal's undertones of Court Justice Brett Kavenaugh, TransMedia Group will pitch Bello as a fierce, politically-astute, courtroom-adept social justice advocate, presenting him to national broadcast and print media as a strong news commentator and resource.

"Because many of Mark's award-winning novels mirror actual, lightning-rod events shaping our country, he brings unique perspective and appeal," said TransMedia Group CEO Tom Madden, an author himself.

TransMedia Group's publicity will ultimately promote the full spectrum of Bello's diverse works, including a free download of his holocaust-based novella- L-Dor-V-Dor, the Blake-Lewin Family Cookbook, and his award-winning children's book, Happy Jack, Sad Jack: A Bullying Story, for which Mark is especially proud of receiving the Mom's-Choice Award.

"I realized many societal problems are not addressed or taught at the young age where they first need to be introduced," said author Mark M. Bello. "Wanting to bring bullying concepts to early education inspired Happy Jack, Sad Jack, and my next book- One Thing or Two? (not yet released) looks at the dangers of cell phone distractions. I'm excited for TransMedia Group to help drive these messages and get these books in the hands of kids, libraries and schools."

Mark is also a co-host of The Justice Counts Podcast , a deep dive into how the American legal system succeeds and fails in achieving justice. A feature writer for online newspapers and blogs, Bello has appeared on radio, talk shows and podcasts as well.

"It's a thrilling opportunity to pitch both tv-creators and major media," added Mazzone. "We look forward to seeing Mark M. Bello as a household name."

