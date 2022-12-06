Bernhard Capital Partners Forms Department of Energy-Focused Services Platform With Acquisitions of Boston Government Services and SE&C

Platform to Create Leading Network of Technical Engineering and Consulting Service Providers for Mission Critical Clients

BATON ROUGE, La., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernhard Capital Partners ("Bernhard Capital"), a services- and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm, today announced the establishment of a dedicated Department of Energy ("DOE") services platform through the recent acquisitions of Boston Government Services, LLC ("BGS"), an engineering, technology and security firm for government programs, national laboratories, national security facilities, nuclear operations and complex projects, and Sterling Engineering & Consulting Group, LLC ("SE&C"), a provider of executive, project management, business development and technical consulting services focused on the DOE complex. Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

The platform will establish a leading national network of engineering and consulting firms with shared capabilities and an expanded client base, primarily consisting of organizations operating within the Department of Energy ("DOE") complex. Established in 2007 by Harry L. Boston, Ph.D., BGS is a nuclear engineering, safety, program management, technology and cyber security firm providing mission-driven solutions for a broad array of challenging and important programs for government and commercial clients.

Bernhard Capital has an extensive track record building leading national platforms across numerous services- and infrastructure-related categories. Through these acquisitions, the firm intends to utilize its proprietary Blueprint investment approach to establish a vertically integrated offering, capable of executing critical projects in complex environments – from strategic planning and program management to the execution of engineering and technical activities.

"The acquisitions of BGS and SE&C provide unique and valuable capabilities for our platform and will meaningfully expand our premier consulting and field service offerings around the DOE complex," said Chris Dillon, Managing Director at Bernhard Capital Partners. "As the DOE and broader commercial industries continue to invest ambitiously in clean energy, energy security, modernization and transitioning our energy grid and national infrastructure, the expertise of the BGS and SE&C teams will be invaluable to driving the long-term success of these essential national, regional and local projects. We look forward to working closely with Harry, Duane and their talented teams as we build an exceptional platform and execute on a shared vision to better support a diverse base of mission-critical government and commercial clients."

BGS and SE&C will continue to be led by their respective management teams, while benefiting from the advantages of the shared platform and Bernhard Capital's strategic partnership. Harry Boston will continue as President of BGS, and Duane Schmoker will continue as President of SE&C.

"The opportunity to join Bernhard Capital's DOE services platform and partner with the SE&C team provides additional resources and capacities for the BGS team to continue delivering the best engineering, technology, cybersecurity and program management solutions for our clients, from strategy and conception to implementation and execution," said Dr. Boston. "The Bernhard Capital team's operational expertise and deep familiarity with the complexities of our business make them the right partner to position BGS for long-term growth, and we are well positioned to continue providing high-quality, efficient and committed services to our clients as part of this platform."

Founded in 2014 by Duane Schmoker and headquartered in Richland, Washington, SE&C provides executive management and technical consulting services to organizations in the federal and commercial markets focused primarily on energy, environmental remediation and national security. Offering strategic planning, business development, proposal development, project management and technology-based solutions for some of the world's most challenging government and commercial environmental cleanup projects, SE&C focuses on providing innovative technical and business solutions for clients with a focus on the DOE and commercial markets.

"We are excited to join BGS as part of Bernhard Capital's dedicated DOE services platform and are confident this partnership will benefit all SE&C stakeholders," said Mr. Schmoker, SE&C President. "Bernhard Capital's perspective and experienced team, alongside BGS's deep relationships and premier technical team, will allow us to enhance our technical and management capabilities and expand our presence around the DOE complex and other government-adjacent markets."

About Bernhard Capital Partners

Bernhard Capital Partners is a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm established in 2013. Bernhard Capital Partners has deployed capital in three funds across several strategies, has approximately $2.5 billion of gross assets under management and is ranked as one of Private Equity International's 300 largest private equity firms worldwide. Bernhard Capital Partners seeks to create sustainable value by leveraging its experience in acquiring, operating and growing services and infrastructure businesses. For more information, visit www.BernhardCapital.com.

About BGS

Boston Government Services, LLC is an engineering, technology, and cybersecurity firm advancing our national security and competitiveness, and promoting a sustainable and healthy environmental future. BGS delivers mission-focused solutions by leveraging capabilities in engineering, operations, technology and cybersecurity to provide clients with solutions that enable efficient, secure, safe, robust, and sustainable mission performance. BGS is headquartered in Oak Ridge, Tennessee and has offices in multiple states. For more information, visit www.BGS-LLC.com

About SE&C

SE&C is a Richland, Washington-based provider of executive management and technical consulting services to organizations in the federal and commercial markets focused on energy, environmental remediation, national security and mining. The company has satellite offices in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Albuquerque, New Mexico. With more than 65 senior professionals providing clients with expertise ranging from strategic planning, business development, proposal development, project management and technology-based solutions, SE&C supports some of the world's most challenging government and commercial environmental cleanup projects. For more information, visit https://sterlingecg.com

