CityBldr presents Local, SaaS for local housing development, to launch in 150 US cities

BELLEVUE, Wash. , Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CityBldr launches its first SaaS product, Local, in an effort to make finding the best places to build housing as simple as a Google search.

After working exclusively with enterprise companies since 2018, the company started collaborating with researchers, faculty and staff in the housing and real estate schools at MIT, Harvard and Berkeley to better understand how its core product could make a broad impact on the housing sector. The feedback: it had to be simple, accurate, affordable, and target urban population centers.

CityBldr CEO Bryan Copley: "The housing crisis is no longer restricted to tech hubs – it's national. We built Local to give everyone a reliable, easy to use and affordable product to make finding the best sites to build housing 100x faster."

Local is regularly priced at $295/mo, but will have an introductory price of $99/mo for 90 days after release. In Miami, where the CityBldr platform is predicting the next housing affordability crisis, the product will be free for two weeks after launch. The product is live at http://www.citybldr.com/local

Issi Romem, former Chief Economist at Zillow and founder of MetroSight: "Local could be a game changer…Figuring out what can be built on a parcel in terms of regulation and market feasibility used to be a heavy lift, and doing it across millions of parcels in hundreds of cities was simply impossible. Local lets you do it in one sitting. By channeling development to existing opportunities, Local could meaningfully expand the supply of housing where its most needed and improve the future of cities."

CityBldr was founded in Seattle in April 2016 and has raised over $10M from investors, most recently in August of 2022 at a $100M valuation. Investors in the company range from Silicon Valley VCs to multifamily REIT Essex Property Trust to former Seahawk and Super Bowl champion Cliff Avril.

CityBldr is the world's first marketplace for underutilized real estate. Its proprietary analytics allows users to instantly locate, analyze, value and trade underutilized properties in any real estate asset class. Its enterprise product is used by large operators, developers and investors from publicly traded REITs to Fortune 100 companies. The platform operates in 200 cities in the US, Canada and Japan.

