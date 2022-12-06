College Consensus Publishes Consensus Rankings Best Executive MBA Programs & Best Online Executive MBA Programs for 2023

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus, a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its rankings of the Best Executive MBA Programs and the Best Online Executive MBA Programs for 2023.

In recent years, seasoned business leaders have increasingly enrolled in Executive MBA programs to gain more tools for effective leadership and to give them an edge over their colleagues for career advancement.

"Executive MBA programs were built to cater to the needs and to enhance the growth opportunities for business leaders with more than five years of experience. Some of the nation's best business schools offer stellar programs," says Tammie Cagle, the Business and MBA editor of College Consensus.

College Consensus' new consensus rankings are a great place to start for business leaders looking for an Executive MBA from a reputable institution. Both rankings combine data from five leading ranking systems: Bloomberg Businessweek, Forbes, The Economist, The Financial Times, and U.S. News and World Report. The data are then averaged and placed on a 100-point scale to find each Online EMBA program's Consensus Score. Tammie Cagle continues, "By combining data from multiple sources, we get to rule out ranking idiosyncrasies and show the top programs across the board."

The top five Best Executive MBA Programs for 2023 are:

Northwestern University University of Pennsylvania University of Chicago Columbia University Massachusetts Institute of Technology

The top five Best Online Executive MBA Programs for 2023 are:

University of Michigan Duke University University of Virginia Cornell University University of California, Los Angeles

In addition to offering an innovative approach to college and graduate school rankings, College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, applying to and attending graduate school, and finding a professional path after graduation.

