Easy Recipes for Healthy Pregnancy & Postnatal Meals from Shaklee

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eating a healthy diet is an important component of overall health and wellness, but it's even more crucial when you're a hopeful, soon-to-be, or new mom. Leading wellness and sustainability company Shaklee, which just launched its MeologyÔ Prenatal to support complete nutrition through the motherhood journey, shares three easy recipes for healthy pregnancy meals to whip up this holiday season while you're nesting and preparing for baby.

If you like to wake up with a healthy shake or smoothie, look no further than to this easy, protein-packed strawberry shake option.

Super Strawberry Shake (1 serving)

Ingredients:

Directions:

Add all of the ingredients into a blender. Blend until smooth. If you find your shake is too thick, you can always add more liquid, little by little, to the blender.

To switch it up from the sweetness of strawberries, easy overnight oats incorporate creamy almond butter (or you can swap in your favorite nut butter) and chia seeds, a superfood packed with omega-3s.

Almond Butter Overnight Oats with Berries (2 servings)

Ingredients:

2 scoops French Vanilla Soy Protein Life Shake™

1/2 cup Unsweetened almond milk

3 Tbsp Creamy almond butter

1 Tbsp Honey

1/2 Tbsp Chia seeds

1/2 cup Rolled oats

1/2 cup Fresh berries for topping

Directions:

Stir together the almond milk, almond butter, honey, chia seeds, protein powder, and oats until thoroughly combined. Cover and refrigerate for at least 6 hours. Serve with fresh berries on top.

And for added energy on the go, which can be tough to muster when you're growing a little one inside you, the Lemon Energy Bites are an easy and delicious snack to have on hand.

Lemon Energy Bites (12 servings)

Ingredients:

2 scoops French Vanilla Soy Protein Life Shake™

3 Tbsp Lemon juice

2 Tbsp Lemon zest

1 Tbsp Chia seeds

1/2 cup Cashews

1/2 cup Rolled oats

1/3 cup Golden raisins

1/4 cup Shredded coconut, unsweetened

Directions:

In a food processor, mix together all ingredients until smooth and well combined. Wet hands slightly and form dough tightly into 1–1-1/2" balls. If dough is too dry, add a little bit of water until the dough comes together. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator or freezer until ready to enjoy.

"Key nutrients like vitamins A, C, D and folate, calcium, and omega-3s should be in your diet," said Jamie McManus, MD, FAAFP, Chair of Medical Affairs at Shaklee. "These recipes incorporate foods that are packed with nutrients, but it can be challenging to get everything you need from diet alone."

"We know that during each of the natal phases, certain foods help support a woman's changing nutritional needs," said Roger Barnett, Chairman and CEO, Shaklee Corporation. "But even with easy recipes like these, up to 95% of women still fail to get enough key nutrients foundational for a healthy pregnancy,1 so we created Meology Prenatal to help women obtain that nutrition with personalized, science-backed supplements that are delivered in a convenient way."

Shaklee's mission is to bring true wellness to the world.

For more tips, recipes, and information to support your healthy pregnancy journey, visit: https://go.shaklee.com/naturally/pregnancy/.

About Shaklee

Shaklee is a leading wellness company founded by Dr. Shaklee, who invented the first multivitamin in the US more than 100 years ago. Shaklee products are backed by over 110 published clinical studies proving safety and efficacy.

About Roger Barnett

Roger Barnett is the Chairman and CEO of Shaklee Corporation, the first company in the world to be certified carbon neutral. A graduate of Yale College, Yale Law School, and Harvard Business School, Roger has spent the majority of his career as an impact investor. In 2004, he acquired control of Shaklee, the pioneer of nutritional supplements, and has since transformed this once analog business into a digital powerhouse with a network of 2 million ambassadors across the globe. He has been selected as a Global Leader for Tomorrow by the World Economic Forum and is a member of the Harvard and Yale Schools of Public Health Leadership Councils, the University Council of Yale University, and the Yale University President's Council on International Activities.

