High Schoolers Shine Bright with Diamond Prom, a New Free Loyalty Program for Students from David's Bridal

With the first-of-its-kind crowdsourcing program, Diamond Prom, students earn points for every purchase made, receive exclusive discounts, and enter for a chance to win prizes including scholarships and photo booths for school events.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, announced today the launch of Diamond Prom, an exclusive FREE loyalty program for high school students. With this program, customers enjoy FREE gifts at every level, as well as enter for a chance to win a $1,000 scholarship and a photo booth for their school events. Unique to David's, Diamond allows customers to share their loyalty number with friends and family to help them earn points towards epic giveaways. The launch of Diamond Prom is an extension of the widely successful and popular Diamond Loyalty program with close to two million members to date.

"Our junior occasion customers are fun, trendy, playful. They deserve a collection that matches their sparkly personalities," said Kelly Cook, Chief Marketing & IT Officer of David's Bridal. "We know our customers like to be rewarded for shopping. With the remarkable success of our Diamond Loyalty program, why not customize a program that offers exclusive benefits and prizes for our junior audience? As with all things at David's, our goal with Diamond Prom is to offer students value they can't find anywhere else. We're thrilled to offer them not only a stunning collection of gowns and dresses but a loyalty program with unbeatable benefits."

Diamond Prom is FREE to join, and customers can earn points immediately. The program is powered by a mobile platform making it easy to sign-up, track their points, earn and share exclusive offers including up to $20 off regular priced prom dresses, and more. In partnership with Gift of College, Diamond Prom members can enter for a chance to win a $1,000 scholarship toward their education. On top of that, students from the same school can work together to earn points for their school to win a free photo booth for their prom and other special events.

Here is how it works:

SIGN UP. Sign up for FREE and immediately receive tons of offers to be used as many times as you want. Earn 1 diamond prom point for every $1 spent. It all counts – prom dresses, accessories, shoes, fragrances, and even alterations. Once you join, you're eligible to win a $1,000 scholarship. SHARE IT. Share your diamond number (your phone number) with friends and family to earn diamond points when they shop. WORK TOGETHER. Get your classmates involved for a chance to earn a FREE photo booth. Register your school in the Diamond Prom program and have 100 students purchase their gown from David's Bridal to qualify for the grand prize of capturing the best prom memories with your school's very own photo booth.

The Diamond Prom launch is timed perfectly with the unveiling of the retailer's Spring 2023 prom collection hitting stores and online starting today including new styles from their exclusive brand, Jules & Cleo. Opening at $49.95, the Spring 2023 prom collection offers a curated selection of modern styles, a range of silhouettes, unmatched artistry, and exclusive color options at a value price point unprecedented in the current competitive environment. Each dress in the collection is handcrafted with intricate details and show-stopping embellishments achieving a look of youthful sophistication showcasing this season's hottest prom trends including bold colors, sequins, feathers, fringe, statement backs and cut-outs giving all the glitz and glamour of main character energy. From novelty fabrics, playful designs, textured florals, intricate beading details, and sizes ranging from sizes 0-30W, the collection offers every student their one-of-a-kind prom look.

As with all David's Bridal dresses, prom dresses can be customized and altered by their expert team of in-house alterations artisans in David's Alterations Design Studio. Paired with the retailer's dazzling shoe and accessory options including jewelry, gloves, tiaras and more, David's Bridal is the one-stop-shop destination for all prom and junior occasion needs from head to toe. Start shopping the collection today in-store or browse the Spring 2023 prom look book and prom trends for inspiration including playlists, style tips, and a day-of checklist for the #bestpromever.

The announcement of Diamond Prom is the latest advancement in the transformation for David's. In continued pursuit to grow its junior occasion business, the retailer will open prom pop-up shops in Q1 of 2023 just ahead of prom season. House of Prom by David's is a unique pop-up shopping experience designed specifically for the modern high schooler to shop for their dream dress, capture red-carpet worthy content, and hang with their besties. The retailer will offer more details about locations and grand openings in the New Year.

