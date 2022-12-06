Survey Shows Virtual Specialty Care Provides Faster Access and Better Experience for Consumers

National survey of more than 700 consumers shows high demand for virtual specialty care

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summus , the leading virtual specialty care provider, surveyed 730 U.S. adults to understand consumer attitudes, behaviors, and perceptions of virtual care, including access to specialists. Results of the survey, conducted by an independent firm, highlight the demand for virtual care options that offer fast access to high quality specialists.

More than half of U.S. adults indicate that they would choose virtual care over in person care if it meant they could see a specialist with more knowledge and experience specific to their health condition or medical needs, and access that specialist in a timely way. Additionally, 57% of consumers report a stronger desire for virtual care if it provides the option to have more time to connect with a doctor.

Consumers require specialist care in record numbers. In fact, the survey showed that over the past two years two-thirds (66%) of U.S. adults saw a specialist more than once, including cardiologists (70%), neurologists (68%), orthopedists (68%), pediatricians (66%), and oncologists (54%). Regardless of the specialists seen, the majority of consumers (87%) report being satisfied meeting virtually with their specialist. In most cases access to specialists is complicated and accompanied by lengthy wait times of a month or more.1 Virtual specialty care provides answers and supports improved health outcomes in a fraction of the time.

"When patients and families have fast access, within hours or days, to a high quality medical specialist, they get the education, tools and resources they need to make informed decisions that are right for them and ultimately drive better, most cost-efficient outcomes," said Julian Flannery, Summus CEO. "Summus' proprietary marketplace model accelerates access for patients and families to high-quality specialty care, and provides a powerful solution to address the cost and complexity in specialized healthcare."

Summus meets consumers' preferences for fast access to specialists with deep experience in their medical conditions while also affording more time to discuss their health concerns and questions. Research shows that consumers respond more effectively and consistently with personalized care plans, which leads to better health outcomes and lower healthcare costs.2

About Summus

Summus, the leading virtual specialist platform, empowers its members and their families by providing access to a network of 5,000+ top specialists across 50 leading hospitals — within days, from anywhere in the world. The Summus model sets a new standard for speed of access to high-quality medical expertise and drives industry-leading engagement with employers. Pioneering the future of corporate health benefits, Summus partners with companies across the country to create an elevated healthcare experience for their employees and to support better, cost-efficient outcomes across all health questions and stages of care. Learn more: www.summusglobal.com

1 Doctor Wait Times Average Almost Four Weeks In Big Cities (forbes.com)

2 Integrating Personalized Care Planning into Primary Care: a Multiple-Case Study of Early Adopting Patient-Centered Medical Homes - PMC (nih.gov)

