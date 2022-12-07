36Kr Holdings Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. ("36Kr" or the "Company" or "We") (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Third Quarter 2022 Highlights
- Number of followers[1] as of September 30, 2022 reached 26.8 million, an increase of 18.6% from 22.6 million as of September 30, 2021.
- Total revenues increased by 11.5% to RMB94.6 million (US$13.3 million) in the third quarter of 2022, from RMB84.9 million in the same period of 2021.
- Revenues from online advertising services increased by 19.8% to RMB63.9 million (US$9.0 million) in the third quarter of 2022, from RMB53.4 million in the same period of 2021.
- Enterprise value-added services revenues increased by 4.7% to RMB23.6 million (US$3.3 million) in the third quarter of 2022, from RMB22.5 million in the same period of 2021.
- Gross profit increased by 24.0% to RMB59.1 million (US$8.3 million) in the third quarter of 2022, from RMB47.6 million in the same period of 2021. Gross profit margin further improved to 62.4% in the third quarter of 2022, from 56.1% in the same period of 2021.
- Net income was RMB2.5 million (US$0.4 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to net loss of RMB31.3 million in the same period of 2021.
[1] "Number of followers" refers to the aggregate number of followers across the official accounts we own and/or operate on various social media and online platforms, including but not limited to Weixin, Weibo, Zhihu, Toutiao, Xinhua Net, Douyin and Bilibili.
Selected Operating Data
For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
2021
2022
Online advertising services
Number of online advertising services end customers
192
231
Average revenue per online advertising services end
277.9
276.8
Enterprise value-added services
Number of enterprise value-added services end customers
74
93
Average revenue per enterprise value-added services end
304.0
253.4
Subscription services
Number of individual subscribers
974
99
Average revenue per individual subscriber (RMB)[4]
1,138.9
5,186.8
Number of institutional investors
87
149
Average revenue per institutional investor (RMB'000)[5]
91.0
44.3
Mr. Dagang Feng, Co-chairman and CEO of 36Kr, commented, "In the third quarter of 2022, despite COVID-19 resurgences and macroeconomic headwinds, our continuous innovation in content, services and commercialization alongside our operational optimizations empowered us to achieve robust revenue growth year-over-year and a fourth consecutive quarter of profitability. Bolstered by our relentless efforts to diversify our content matrix and enhance our brand influence, the number of our followers exceeded 26 million as of the end of the third quarter, representing an increase of 19% year-over-year. Furthermore, our Enterprise Review Platform continued to develop rapidly and recorded solid performance across multiple operating metrics, propelling our second growth curve and commercialization efforts. To sustain our business growth throughout 2022 and beyond, we will continue to hone our competitive edge and boost our businesses' vitality, capitalizing on industry upgrade and digital transformation trends to unlock greater commercialization potential as we empower more and more New Economy enterprises."
Ms. Lin Wei, Chief Financial Officer of 36Kr, added, "We continued our strong growth momentum in the third quarter, achieving another quarter of double-digit topline growth, with a 12% year-over-year increase in total revenues. Notably, our advertising business continued to soar, up 20% year-over-year, while our enterprise value-added services also recorded solid growth of 5% year-over-year. In addition, as we unceasingly endeavor to optimize our revenue mix, our cost structure and operational efficiency, our gross margin and operating margin both improved year-over-year in the third quarter of 2022, leading to another sequential quarter of profitability. We believe that our diversified portfolio of products and services, underscored by our content capability and multi-dimensional ecosystem, will firmly position us to achieve sustainable growth, fortify our business resilience, and generate greater long-term shareholder value as we move forward."
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Total revenues increased by 11.5% to RMB94.6 million (US$13.3 million) in the third quarter of 2022, from RMB84.9 million in the same period of 2021.
- Online advertising services revenues increased by 19.8% to RMB63.9 million (US$9.0 million) in the third quarter of 2022, from RMB53.4 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to more innovative marketing solutions we provided to our customers as well as proactive sales strategies we adopted to navigate the challenging environment during the quarter.
- Enterprise value-added services revenues increased by 4.7% year-over-year to RMB23.6 million (US$3.3 million) in the third quarter of 2022, as we continuously developed various proactive enterprise-level services for our customers.
- Subscription services revenues were RMB7.1 million (US$1.0 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to RMB9.0 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily because some of our offline training programs were cancelled or delayed due to the resurgence of COVID-19.
Cost of revenues was RMB35.5 million (US$5.0 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to RMB37.3 million in the same period of 2021.
Gross profit increased by 24.0% to RMB59.1 million (US$8.3 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to RMB47.6 million in the same period of 2021. Gross profit margin was 62.4% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 56.1% in the same period of 2021.
Operating expenses were RMB62.1 million (US$8.7 million) in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 22.7% compared to RMB80.3 million in the same period of 2021.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB32.2 million (US$4.5 million) in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 9.3% from RMB35.5 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in share-based compensation expenses and marketing expenses.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB16.6 million (US$2.3 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to RMB30.9 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in allowance for credit losses.
- Research and development expenses were RMB13.4 million (US$1.9 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to RMB13.9 million in the same period of 2021.
Share-based compensation expenses recognized in cost of revenues, sales and marketing expenses, research and development expenses, as well as general and administrative expenses totaled RMB2.6 million (US$0.4 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to RMB4.9 million in the same period of 2021.
Other income was RMB5.7 million (US$0.8 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to RMB1.5 million in the same period of 2021. The fluctuation was primarily attributable to income generated from write-offs of accounts payable in the third quarter of 2022, as the Company fulfilled all applicable notifications and other risk-eliminative measures.
Income tax expenses were RMB166.0 thousand (US$23.0 thousand) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to income tax expenses of RMB14.0 thousand in the same period of 2021.
Net income was RMB2.5 million (US$0.4 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to net loss of RMB31.3 million in the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP adjusted net income[6] was RMB5.1 million (US$0.7 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to adjusted net loss of RMB26.4 million in the same period of 2021.
[6] Non-GAAP adjusted income/(loss) represents net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses
Net income attributable to 36Kr Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB1.7 million (US$0.2 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to net loss attributable to 36Kr Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB30.5 million in the same period of 2021.
Basic and diluted net income per ADS were both RMB0.042 (US$0.006) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB0.746 in the same period of 2021.
Certain Balance Sheet Items
As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of RMB164.0 million (US$23.1 million), compared to RMB194.3 million as of June 30, 2022. The decrease was mainly attributable to net cash outflow from operating activities, as well as certain long-term investments in several New Economy start-up companies in the third quarter of 2022.
36Kr Holdings Inc.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2022
2022
RMB'000
RMB'000
US$'000
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
135,512
101,717
14,299
Short–term investments
58,796
62,272
8,754
Accounts receivable, net
163,719
211,014
29,664
Receivables due from related parties
464
246
35
Prepayments and other current assets
40,331
17,747
2,495
Total current assets
398,822
392,996
55,247
Non–current assets:
Property and equipment, net
2,641
2,702
380
Intangible assets, net
1,057
1,288
181
Long-term investments
119,747
135,303
19,021
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
7,843
4,507
634
Total non–current assets
131,288
143,800
20,216
Total assets
530,110
536,796
75,463
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
46,664
45,549
6,403
Salary and welfare payables
42,892
45,699
6,424
Taxes payable
9,838
10,070
1,416
Deferred revenue
32,353
28,894
4,062
Amounts due to related parties
54
54
8
Accrued liabilities and other payables
18,449
21,292
2,993
Short-term loan
5,000
5,000
703
Operating lease liabilities
16,533
16,441
2,311
Total current liabilities
171,783
172,999
24,320
Non-current liabilities:
Operating lease liabilities
588
236
33
Other non-current liabilities
2,000
701
99
Total non-current liabilities
2,588
937
132
Total liabilities
174,371
173,936
24,452
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares
695
694
98
Treasury stock
(12,967)
(12,402)
(1,743)
Additional paid-in capital
2,056,897
2,058,775
289,418
Accumulated deficit
(1,687,137)
(1,685,394)
(236,929)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(7,155)
(5,239)
(736)
Total 36Kr Holdings Inc.'s shareholders' equity
350,333
356,434
50,108
Non-controlling interests
5,406
6,426
903
Total shareholders' equity
355,739
362,860
51,011
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
530,110
536,796
75,463
36Kr Holdings Inc.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2022
2022
2021
2022
2022
RMB'000
RMB'000
US$'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
US$'000
Revenues:
Online advertising services
53,357
63,934
8,988
138,329
159,374
22,404
Enterprise value-added services
22,499
23,565
3,313
43,699
47,244
6,641
Subscription services
9,030
7,109
999
18,464
19,304
2,714
Total revenues
84,886
94,608
13,300
200,492
225,922
31,759
Cost of revenues
(37,261)
(35,541)
(4,996)
(88,109)
(90,222)
(12,683)
Gross profit
47,625
59,067
8,304
112,383
135,700
19,076
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing expenses
(35,453)
(32,168)
(4,522)
(104,584)
(89,267)
(12,549)
General and administrative expenses
(30,941)
(16,559)
(2,328)
(81,014)
(30,373)
(4,270)
Research and development expenses
(13,940)
(13,385)
(1,882)
(34,883)
(40,507)
(5,694)
Total operating expenses
(80,334)
(62,112)
(8,732)
(220,481)
(160,147)
(22,513)
Loss from operations
(32,709)
(3,045)
(428)
(108,098)
(24,447)
(3,437)
Other income/(expenses):
Share of (loss)/income from equity method investments
(132)
(69)
(10)
(4,056)
285
40
Gain on disposal of a subsidiary
-
-
-
-
38,019
5,345
Long-term investment income
-
-
-
-
18,464
2,596
Short-term investment income
507
449
63
1,898
1,635
230
Government grant
252
916
129
2,427
3,351
471
Others, net
828
4,404
619
1,810
7,008
985
(Loss)/income before income tax
(31,254)
2,655
373
(106,019)
44,315
6,230
Income tax (expenses)/credit
(14)
(166)
(23)
(9)
(171)
(24)
Net (loss)/income
(31,268)
2,489
350
(106,028)
44,144
6,206
Net loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling interests
736
(746)
(105)
1,896
(1,386)
(195)
Net (loss)/income attributable to 36Kr Holdings Inc.'s
(30,532)
1,743
245
(104,132)
42,758
6,011
Net (loss)/income
(31,268)
2,489
350
(106,028)
44,144
6,206
Other comprehensive (loss)/income
Foreign currency translation adjustments
175
1,916
269
(371)
3,748
527
Total other comprehensive (loss)/income
175
1,916
269
(371)
3,748
527
Total comprehensive (loss)/income
(31,093)
4,405
619
(106,399)
47,892
6,733
Net loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling interests
736
(746)
(105)
1,896
(1,386)
(195)
Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to 36Kr
(30,357)
3,659
514
(104,503)
46,506
6,538
Net (loss)/income per ordinary share (RMB)
Basic
(0.030)
0.002
0.000
(0.102)
0.041
0.006
Diluted
(0.030)
0.002
0.000
(0.102)
0.041
0.006
Net (loss)/income per ADS (RMB)
Basic
(0.746)
0.042
0.006
(2.538)
1.037
0.146
Diluted
(0.746)
0.042
0.006
(2.538)
1.037
0.146
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
Basic
1,023,327,262
1,035,476,294
1,035,476,294
1,025,636,483
1,031,290,397
1,031,290,397
Diluted
1,023,327,262
1,035,476,294
1,035,476,294
1,025,636,483
1,031,290,397
1,031,290,397
Weighted average number of ADS used in per ADS
Basic
40,933,090
41,419,052
41,419,052
41,025,459
41,251,616
41,251,616
Diluted
40,933,090
41,419,052
41,419,052
41,025,459
41,251,616
41,251,616
36Kr Holdings Inc.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2022
September 30,
2022
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2022
September 30,
2022
RMB'000
RMB'000
US$'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
US$'000
Net (loss)/income
(31,268)
2,489
350
(106,028)
44,144
6,206
Share-based compensation expenses
4,881
2,575
362
10,880
9,268
1,303
Non-GAAP adjusted net (loss)/income
(26,387)
5,064
712
(95,148)
53,412
7,509
Interest income, net
(166)
(323)
(45)
(507)
(564)
(79)
Income tax expenses
14
166
23
9
171
24
Depreciation and amortization expenses
618
479
67
1,924
1,423
200
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
(25,921)
5,386
757
(93,722)
54,442
7,654
