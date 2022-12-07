Axxess and CareAcademy Partner to Provide World-Class Training Through Seamless Interoperability

BOSTON and DALLAS, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, today announced an integration partnership with CareAcademy that simplifies care at home operations by enabling organizations to seamlessly access CareAcademy's training and compliance management platform from within the Axxess Training and Certification Program.

Axxess and CareAcademy Double Logo (PRNewswire)

Axxess clients can now connect their CareAcademy administrator accounts to their Axxess accounts through single sign-on (SSO) technology. Axxess clients who do not have CareAcademy accounts can launch a free trial of the integration from within the Axxess platform. Additional functionality to further integrate both platforms is planned for 2023.

"Interoperability is a critical factor for agencies when they are choosing technology solutions," said Robyn Lunsford, Chief Operating Officer of CareAcademy. "Seamless integrations between platforms help businesses to operate more smoothly and efficiently. CareAcademy is excited to add Axxess to our growing list of back office software integration partners."

"The ongoing nursing shortage has really amplified the need for training, and access to that training is critical," said Andrew Awoniyi, the vice president for patient engagement and analytics at Axxess. "We've already taken steps to meet this demand, like offering our Axxess Training and Certification Program at no cost, and this partnership was a natural next step. CareAcademy's efforts to provide access to training and passion for growth and innovation has made them ideal partners."

About CareAcademy

CareAcademy provides high-quality, state-approved training for home care agencies, home health agencies, franchise systems, and payors that increases learner knowledge for better health outcomes. More than 350,000 learners have completed more than 2 million hours of training with CareAcademy. With easy-to-use, web-based courses and a robust administrator platform, CareAcademy offers education and compliance solutions for home care and home health organizations of all sizes, from small agencies to multi-state enterprises. To learn more, visit www.careacademy.com.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 3 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

Contact: Dennis Petroskey

(202) 215-6767

dpetroskey@axxess.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Axxess