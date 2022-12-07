Greenhouse Appoints First Ever Chief Legal Officer, Jung-Kyu McCann

A leader with a solution-first mindset to support the company's rapid growth and innovation

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse , the hiring software company, announced today that it has hired Jung-Kyu McCann as its first Chief Legal Officer. In this role, Jung will lead and build out Greenhouse's Legal department and join the Executive Leadership team.

"As Greenhouse continues to scale globally, the importance and complexity of corporate governance and compliance increases exponentially," said Daniel Chait, CEO and Co-Founder of Greenhouse. "Jung is foremost a business leader who brings decades of legal experience in working with private and public companies to help manage risk and propel growth. We are incredibly excited for her to bring her knowledge and expertise to Greenhouse as we continue to scale."

Jung is a strategic and thoughtful leader with 25 years of legal expertise working for technology companies such as Apple, Broadcom and Druva to provide legal guidance and strengthen corporate governance practices.

Jung is a passionate advocate for talent development and helping diverse talent unlock their true potential:

"Greenhouse is a company that is solving complex and important problems for people-first companies, " said Jung-Kyu McCann, Chief Legal Officer at Greenhouse. "The company is committed to its mission to help companies embrace more inclusive and fairer hiring practices. I cannot wait to join and work with a team that acts with courage, focus and integrity."

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is the hiring software company. We help businesses become great at hiring through our powerful hiring approach , complete suite of software and services, Hiring Maturity™ methodology and large partner ecosystem – so businesses can hire for what's next.

Based in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Denver and Dublin, Greenhouse has 800 employees around the world supporting over 7,000 customers. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Buzzfeed, J.D. Power, Booking.com, Scout24 and The Knot Worldwide use the Greenhouse hiring software platform to improve all aspects of hiring, helping them to attract top talent.

Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Inc. Magazine Best Workplace (2018 – 2022), Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, Crain's Best Places to Work NYC and Mogul's Top 100 Workplaces for Diverse Representation (2022).

