HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE, AND EMPLOYEE BENEFIT CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF INVENSURE INSURANCE BROKERS, INC. IN CALIFORNIA

HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE, AND EMPLOYEE BENEFIT CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF INVENSURE INSURANCE BROKERS, INC. IN CALIFORNIA

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Invensure Insurance Brokers, Inc (Invensure). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited) (PRNewswire)

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Invensure is a privately held insurance and risk management firm offering commercial and personal insurance services, and employee benefits & HR consulting. Robert Parent, CEO, and Charlene Richards, Executive Vice President, and the Invensure team will join Hub Los Angeles/Orange County.

MarshBerry served as financial advisor to Invensure for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities



Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International



Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 15,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

jessica.wiltse@hubinternational.com



M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312-279-4848

Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hub International Limited