IPM announces Erin Narus, PharmD, MSJ, as Vice President of Clinical Services

FRESNO, Calif., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Prescription Management (IPM) is pleased to announce Erin Narus, PharmD, MSJ, as Vice President of Clinical Services. Dr. Narus will be responsible for the overall strategy and execution of clinical operations, as well as the development and execution of new, innovative clinical programs.

Erin Narus (PRNewswire)

"We are very excited to have Erin joining IPM," said Rene Tangonan, IPM's Chief of Staff. "With her wealth of clinical knowledge and experience creating innovative clinical programs, Erin is a great addition to our organization."

Dr. Narus is an accomplished and respected patient-focused clinical pharmacist who has demonstrated her passion and commitment to positive patient outcomes and experiences for more than 19 years. Before joining IPM, Dr. Narus managed the Pharmacy & Ancillary Services Unit for the State of Alaska's Division of Health Care Services where she was responsible for all clinical and operational aspects of the Medicaid Pharmacy program for approximately 8 years. In addition to her outpatient, hospital, and patient-safety clinical experience, she previously worked as the clinical pharmacist and project manager for Magellan Health Services Medicaid Administration pharmacy benefit management program for the State of Alaska.

Dr. Narus earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from the University of Alaska Fairbanks, a Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) degree from the University of Wisconsin – Madison, a Master of Science Jurisprudence (MSJ) in Health & Hospital Law and Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Law from Seton Hall University, and completed her residency at the Boise VA Medical Center.

About IPM

Integrated Prescription Management (IPM) is a full-service, middle market PBM that works with self-funded employer groups, brokers, TPAs, and behavioral health facilitates around the country. Founded in 2009, IPM provides award-winning service, integrated data, and innovative cost management services. The company is a four-time honoree on Inc. 5000's List of Fastest Growing Private Companies and has earned both Silver and Bronze recognition from the Stevie Awards for Customer Service Department of the Year. IPM is headquartered in Fresno, CA and maintains regional offices in Dallas, TX and Atlanta, GA.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Marlena Maciel, Director, Marketing

Integrated Prescription Management (IPM)

mmaciel@rxipm.com | 559.612.6205

Integrated Prescription Management company logo (PRNewsfoto/Integrated Prescription Management) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Integrated Prescription Management