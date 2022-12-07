Murray's Cheese opens 1,000th shop within Kroger stores

Murray's boasts more than 150 types of cheese, from local favorites to one-of-a-kind award-winning cheeses

CINCINNATI, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's grocer, today announced the opening of the 1,000th Murray's Cheese shop in Kroger banner stores, bringing Murray's shops to more than 30 states across America. In 2008, Murray's began opening cheese counters in Kroger stores to create the customer experience that Murray's has become known for at their flagship Greenwich Village store. Each Murray's shop offers a highly curated cheese selection along with a guided shopping experience from an expert cheesemonger. As an iconic New York City destination, Murray's brings its authentic roots and decades of specialty food expertise in creating a fresh cut-and-wrap cheese program within Kroger stores.

Each Murray’s shop carries more than 150 exceptional cheeses, plus charcuterie, olives, crackers and specialty food items from all over the world (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled that customer favorite Murray's continues to grow its presence in our stores, as food lovers enjoy discovering their enormous selection of cheeses and specialty foods," said Dan De La Rosa, group vice president of Fresh Merchandising at Kroger. "This holiday season, our customers are looking to create memories rooted in family traditions, recipes and seasonal moments—with curated and award-winning products, expert cheesemongers and exclusive products, our growing number of Murray's shops are ready to help shoppers make the most of the season."

Each Murray's shop carries more than 150 exceptional cheeses, plus charcuterie, olives, crackers and specialty food items from all over the world. Cheesemongers who work at the shops have completed Murray's signature Red Jacket Training program, learning about the hundreds of hand-picked products so they are ready to educate customers about the cheeses, best pairings and ways to cook with the ingredients at home.

This holiday season, Murray's is offering excellent entertaining and gift options – from truffle cheeses and spirits-infused cheeses to indulgent artisan chocolates and Iberico ham. Their cheesemongers also prepare baked bries and beautiful cheese boards in stores on a daily basis, ready for customers to enjoy at holiday festivities.

"We are exceptionally proud of our team's passion for sharing their love and knowledge of cheese with customers from coast to coast," said Nick Tranchina, President of Murray's Cheese. "We are very excited by our 1000th store. Like Kroger, Murray's is committed to bringing wonderful food to our stores and customers, and making the holidays even more delicious this year."

A unique feature of Murray's business are cheese caves located in New York City, where experts age cheese and develop new cheeses not found anywhere else. The Murray's Cave Aged cheese line was recently honored with several awards at the 2022 World Cheese Awards. Murray's proprietary Cave Aged cheeses competed on a global stage alongside more than 4,000 entries from around the world, with the cheeses scored on flavor, aroma, body, texture and appearance. Murray's honors include:

The Murray's Cave Aged cheese line is available for purchase on murrayscheese.com, along with gifts and cheese of the month clubs.

