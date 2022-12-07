Redirect Health Partners with PicassoMD to Streamline Access to Specialty Care

Redirect Health providers can now access real-time peer-to-peer clinical discussion support and streamlined referrals through PicassoMD

PHOENIX, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Redirect Health, a platform that creates and manages healthcare solutions for businesses and employees nationwide, today announced its partnership with PicassoMD, a platform that connects healthcare providers for real-time clinical decision support, referrals, and care coordination in a HIPAA-compliant environment. The partnership allows Redirect Health providers to directly consult local and remote specialists to improve patient care, resulting in more time to focus solely on their patients' needs and treatment paths to find faster solutions.

PicassoMD and Redirect Health share a common goal of making access to healthcare simplified and more equitable. Developed by a physician, PicassoMD has eliminated nearly 50 percent of planned referrals and almost 90 percent of emergency room visits, resulting in fewer inessential expenses and more satisfied patients. The platform enables primary care providers (PCPs) to access real-time clinical consultations from specialists across more than 30 specialties to improve outcomes and reduce costs. In addition, if a referral is necessary, PicassoMD helps seamlessly transition the patient from the PCP to a local specialist.

"PicassoMD's live decision support app is an ode to technology's significant influence on the healthcare space, especially for payers and providers," said Dr. David Berg, CEO and Co-Founder of Redirect Health. "We're proud to partner with the PicassoMD team to give our providers access to simplified, efficient coordination and a streamlined process. This exemplifies our commitment to one of our core values: detesting waste by cutting back the time spent on extra administrative tasks and paperwork and focusing fully on patient needs."

"Our north star has always been to enable our partners to deliver timely and quality care through real-time access to value-oriented specialists," Dr. Reza Sanai, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of PicassoMD. "This collaboration will be a win-win for providers and patients, and we're looking forward to the positive outcomes our solutions will provide."

The partnership went into effect on September 1, 2022 and more info can be found at: www.RedirectHealth.com.

About Redirect Health

Redirect Health is a versatile platform that creates and manages healthcare solutions and products that meaningfully improve access and affordability for businesses and employees. Holding this mission at its forefront, Redirect Health provides personalized 24/7 access and financial consistency to members across the United States.

Redirect Health offers unparalleled, nationwide healthcare plans and strategies through its EverydayCARE® Suite, as well as a network of multi-specialty primary care clinics in its headquarter state, Arizona.

To learn more, visit www.RedirectHealth.com .

About PicassoMD

PicassoMD is a value-based company focused on one mission: transitioning quantity care into quality care. The PicassoMD platform connects primary care providers and specialists for real-time clinical decision support, referrals, and care coordination.

PicassoMD was founded by physicians and seasoned entrepreneurs and backed by high-caliber, health-focused investors including Greycroft, Blue Venture Fund, and Metrodora Ventures.

Everyday PicassoMD helps make care more accessible, affordable, and equitable.

To learn more, visit www.picasso.md

