Sara Romine Joins Lockton as U.S. General Counsel

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton is pleased to announce that Sara Romine has joined the insurance broker as its U.S. General Counsel, based in Kansas City. Romine succeeds Ann Abercrombie, who retired in May after 18 years with Lockton.

"Lockton has been fortunate to attract and retain some of the best in-house legal talent over the years, in the U.S. and internationally," said Trey Humphrey, Lockton's Group General Counsel. "I'm delighted to welcome Sara to Lockton and confident that she'll help make our legal department even stronger."

Romine joins Lockton from AT&T, where she was an Assistant Vice President within the company's legal department. She previously was a partner with the law firm Carrington, Coleman, Sloman & Blumenthal in Dallas, and served as a clerk for federal judges with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida. Areas of specialty for Romine include complex commercial litigation and data privacy and security.

In addition to her work as an attorney, Romine is active in several bar association groups, including those dedicated to supporting, retaining and elevating women in the legal profession. She serves as a mentor through the Dallas Bar Association's WE LEAD (Women Empowered to Lead in the Legal Profession) program and is an active member of the Dallas Association of Women Lawyers. She is also a member of the International Association of Privacy Professionals and the Sedona Conference, where she is active in the working group on data security and privacy liability.

Romine earned her J.D. from Emory University Law School and a bachelor's degree from the University of Texas at Austin.

"Lockton's independence and client-focused and caring culture have made it an insurance industry leader and an exciting place to work," Romine said. "I'm thrilled to join Lockton and help it continue to leverage its world-class legal department as the company continues to grow and serve clients, Lockton associates and communities."

