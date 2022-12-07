SchoolStatus Expands its Suite of K12 Products with the Acquisition of Smore, the Leader in K12 Email Newsletters

More than 70% of school districts in North America use Smore for newsletter communications

RIDGELAND, Miss., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolStatus, a leading provider of an education communications, analytics, and workflow platform, announced today the acquisition of Smore, the global leader in K12 email newsletters. The strategic acquisition strengthens SchoolStatus' leadership in data, workflow, and communications solutions for K12 education by expanding SchoolStatus' offerings with a complementary portfolio of products for email newsletter communications. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, Smore's online platform makes online communication accessible enabling users to create and share online newsletters in minutes. More than one million educators in 10,000 schools and districts in the United States and abroad use Smore, including more than 70% of the school districts in North America.

SchoolStatus will acquire Smore in its entirety, including Smore's operations, technology, and team of Tel Aviv and US-based employees. Smore will continue to operate independently under the Smore brand, and its current users will continue to have access to the same great products and services they currently use.

The acquisition of Smore strengthens SchoolStatus' presence in K12 education and expands its suite of K12 solutions that can be implemented together, or separately, to support educators and improve student outcomes. SchoolStatus also this year announced the acquisitions TeachBoost and SI&A.

"At SchoolStatus, we always look for ways to challenge the status quo and improve communication between school and home," said Russ Davis, founder and CEO of SchoolStatus. "Email newsletters are the most prevalent vehicle used by educators and communication directors to share class, school, and district information with members of their school's community. To make newsletters easy and enjoyable to create means that communication will take place more often and stakeholders will be more informed, that's a win-win."

"Stronger communication - internally and externally - supports schools and educators, which in turn drives student achievement," says Shlomi Atar, Smore founder. "Smore empowers educators to communicate quickly, easily and effectively. Combining Smore's innovative newsletter solutions and services with SchoolStatus's K12 data insights and communication platform enhances our collective ability to empower schools with best-in-class communication tools."

About SchoolStatus

SchoolStatus is a leading provider of a fully-integrated data analytics and communications platform designed to drive better student outcomes through the unique combination of comprehensive data and direct parent engagement. With SchoolStatus, educators have instant access to the information they need, supporting data-driven decision-making and enabling more proactive and meaningful communications. SchoolStatus removes technology, language, and access barriers to parent engagement. With more than two hundred million successful parent-teacher interactions, SchoolStatus is the choice of school leaders who recognize the need for data-informed decision-making and parent communications. For more information, visit schoolstatus.com.

