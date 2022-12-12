Cleaning Innovations Lab Dirty Labs Launches New Hyper-Efficient Laundry and Dish Products

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dirty Labs, the cleaning innovations lab using green chemistry to change the future of cleaning, has recently expanded their laundry lineup and entered an entirely new category with the launch of their machine dish detergent.

The sustainable brand lauded by the EPA, National Eczema Association, and EWG added two new hyper-efficient laundry products: Murasaki Bio Enzyme Laundry Detergent and Hand Wash and Delicates Detergent , as well as 100% New Zealand Wool Dryer Balls and Signature Holiday Gift Set (available through 12/31).

Dirty Labs has also expanded from the laundry room to the kitchen with the launch of their Bio Enzyme Dishwasher Detergent , a 2-in-1 detergent + booster that uses Dirty Labs' patented Phytolase® enzyme to break down stuck on food and get a brilliant, spot-free finish — all while being nontoxic, biobased, biodegradable, vegan, cruelty-free, and free of dyes, parabens, synthetic preservatives, and 1-4 dioxane. The detergent comes in two versions: Aestival (yuzu, geranium, and lemon balm scented) and Free & Clear (fragrance free).

"We're excited to apply our breakthrough Phytolase® enzyme technology to automatic dishwasher detergents – an area we feel is ripe for innovation. By solving for cleaning performance that's as good as or better than conventional detergents without the toxic chemicals, we feel good about making kitchens across America a lot cleaner and safer for families." - David Watkins, Co-founder and CEO

All products are currently available for purchase at dirtylabs.com.

