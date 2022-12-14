Aragon Research Names Cresta a "Hot Vendor"

Vendors selected for the "Hot Vendor" report are noteworthy, visionary, and innovative

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta , the leader in real-time intelligence for the contact center, today announced it has been included in the list of "Hot Vendors" in the 2022 report by Aragon Research, Inc . Cresta was formally presented with their award on December 8th, 2022, at the virtual event, Aragon Transform 2022 , Aragon Research's annual awards ceremony.

Using the latest state-of-the-art natural language understanding (NLU) techniques, Cresta understands complex statements, emotions, sentiments, behaviors, and more. This allows Cresta to gain a deeper understanding of conversations compared to traditional tools. This means smarter insights for your managers and more accurate and impactful coaching in real-time for your agents.

"This inclusion in the Hot Vendor report by Aragon Research is a validation of the value Cresta delivers to our customers," said Zayd Enam, CEO of Cresta. "We look forward to continuing to create innovative AI solutions that transform the way contact center agents and managers operate."

Aragon Transform is an annual awards ceremony that recognizes Hot Vendors, Innovators, and Women in Tech award winners.

Required Disclaimer:

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

About Cresta

Cresta makes every customer interaction excellent. Cresta turns real-time intelligence into real-time action to make the contact center smarter – and every agent and manager more productive. Powering customer experiences for companies like CarMax, Blue Nile, Earthlink, Intuit, and Porsche, Cresta is real-time AI for the real world. To learn more about Cresta, visit www.cresta.com .

