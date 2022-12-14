Barracuda honored by Comparably for Best CEO

Winners were chosen based on 16 core metrics, including innovation, growth, and workplace experience

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner and leading provider for cloud-first security solutions today announced it has been again honored by Comparably and has been recognized as one of the top 100 large companies with the best CEO. Barracuda ranked 100 for this quarter's Best CEO award, which is based on how employees rate and approve of the job their CEO is doing.

Barracuda Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Barracuda Networks, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Comparably Awards are derived from 15 million sentiment ratings anonymously provided by current employees across 70,000 companies about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. Winners are then determined based on 16 core workplace metrics, ranging from work-life balance and leadership to compensation and career growth.

"As CEO, it's an honor to lead Barracuda and be in a position to see how all of our teams are working together to keep our customers safe from ever-increasing cybersecurity threats," said Hatem Naguib, CEO at Barracuda. "I'm humbled to be on Comparably's list of the Best CEOs — based on employee feedback, and I'm looking forward to what we can achieve when we focus on succeeding together."

"The best leaders value the well-being of their employees and inspire others to succeed, and that's what Hatem brings to Barracuda," said Diane Honda, Chief Administrative Officer, Global Head of HR, and General Counsel at Barracuda. "We're thrilled to see him recognized as one of the Best CEOs. It's a testament to the focus, dedication, and vision he brings to his role."

Resources:

Read the blog: http://cuda.co/caceo22

About Barracuda

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com .

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

Contact

Anne Campbell

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

978-328-1642

acampbell@barracuda.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Barracuda Networks, Inc.