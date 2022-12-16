CCIG shows a 20% growth rate in 2022 and predicts more progress in 2023

The leading risk management and insurance solution provider also announces several key leadership hires in the wake of the record growth

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CCIG, a leader in risk management and insurance solutions for business and individual clients nationwide, achieved a nearly 20% growth rate in 2022 and is projecting north of 20% growth in 2023. CCIG's revenue has doubled since 2018 and is projected to double again by 2027. Fueled by leadership expansion and a commitment to highly specialized industry verticals, the company remains fiercely independent and focused on providing concierge-level, personalized client experiences.

CCIG announces the hiring of several key leadership positions in the wake of a 20% growth rate in 2022. (PRNewswire)

CCIG's extraordinary organic growth has earned the firm a coveted spot as a Top 100 Broker in the US, and recognition as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country. The Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America named CCIG the "Best Practices" Insurance Broker for nine years in a row and CCIG has received multiple Denver Top Workplace awards.

"Our double-digit growth reinforces our decision to build a better business around our talent. We are in a people-driven business and we continue to believe great people supported by progressive leaders is our long-term competitive advantage," said Andrew Mahoney, CCIG President.

Heather Sharkey recently joined CCIG's leadership team as chief sales officer. Sharkey leads CCIG's sales teams, top-line revenue growth, and develops the firm's go-to-market strategies. She brings two decades of sales leadership experience in construction, real estate, financial services, banking, healthcare, and retail, empowering her to connect with and support CCIG clients across various industries.

In addition to CCIG's CSO role, the company expanded leadership in client services, risk management, brand and marketing, and human resources.

"By taking an intentional approach to hiring, we've designed a core team who shares our unparalleled focus on our clients' personalized needs," Mahoney said. "Our hiring and expansion in 2022 laid the groundwork for our long-term growth."

Spencer Mahoney, CCIG chief growth officer added that the company's exceptional growth can be attributed to partnering with national carriers who meet and exceed the needs of CCIG clients.

"Since its inception in 1985, CCIG has emerged as one of the leading insurance brokerages in the country," Spencer Mahoney said. "Backed by our strong carrier relationships, our team has the power, knowledge, and resources to offer each client tailored support and planning to avoid future risks and take advantage of future opportunities."

For more information about CCIG and its leadership team, visit https://thinkccig.com.

