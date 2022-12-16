Track Group Reports Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Track Group, Inc. (OTCQX: TRCK), a global leader in offender tracking and monitoring services, today announced financial results for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 ("FY22"). In FY22, the Company posted (i) total revenue of $37.0 Million ("M"), a decrease of approximately 7% over total revenue of $39.7M for the year ended September 30, 2021 ("FY21"); (ii) FY22 operating loss of ($2.1M) compared to FY21 operating income of $4.7M; and (iii) net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($7.4M) in FY22 compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $3.4M in FY21.

"The fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 was challenging given supply chain constraints and reinvestment in our infrastructure caused by the phase out of 3G networks in the U.S. and our results reflect both. However, due to the adaptive strategies deployed early in the fiscal year, by early September 2022, we were able to resume manufacturing new devices toward targeted, pre-pandemic volumes. As a result, we have commenced implementation of new programs and are confident in our ability to support the expected growth from our customers in FY23. Consequently, we look forward to much improved results in the coming year," said Derek Cassell, Track Group's CEO.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Total FY22 revenue of $37.0M was down 7% compared to FY21 revenue of $39.7M . The drop in revenue was caused by the limitations on manufacturing new devices, less activity at customers in the U.S. and Bahamas offset by increases in revenue for customers in Chile and Saudi Arabia .

Gross profit of $17.4M in FY22 was down approximately 18% compared to FY21 gross profit of $21.1M due to over $0.8M increase in depreciation and amortization costs associated with implementation of the new software platform as well as higher server costs and communication costs offset by lower lost, stolen and damaged device expenses.

Operating loss in FY22 of ( $2.1M ) compared to operating income of $4.7M in FY21. Approximately 80% of the total change to the loss in FY22 is attributable to the decline in gross profit and the impairment charge of $1.7M associated with the discontinuance of two product lines.

Adjusted EBITDA for FY22 of $6.6M , compared to $10.3M for FY21 due to the drop in revenue, gross profit and the increase in certain operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA in FY22 as a percentage of revenue declined to 18.0%, compared to 25.9% for FY21 for the same reasons.

Cash balance of $5.3M for FY22, compared to $8.4M for FY21. The change in cash position was due to a drop in net cash provided by operating activities and the absence of new loans in FY22 offset by a decline in capital expenditures or the cash used in investing activities.

Net loss attributable to shareholders in FY22 was ( $7.4M ) compared to net income of $3.4M in FY21, a change principally attributable to the changes in the Company's operating performance.

Business Outlook

Despite the short-term challenges created by supply chain delays, the Coronavirus and the phase out of 3G communication networks in the U.S., Track Group remains confident that our continued focus on strategic adaptation, and growth, which evidenced success in FY21, will allow us to be well-positioned for a return to growth in FY23. As a result, the Company's preliminary outlook for FY23 is as follows:



Actual



Outlook



FY 2021

FY 2022



FY 2023

Revenue: $ 39.7M

$ 37.0M



$ 38-41M

















Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 25.9 %

18.0 %



19-21%





About Track Group, Inc.

Track Group designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices; as well as develops and sells a variety of related software, services, and accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The Company's products and services are designed to empower professionals in security, law enforcement, corrections, and rehabilitation organizations worldwide with single-sourced offender management solutions that integrate reliable intervention technologies to support re-socialization and monitoring initiatives.

The Company currently trades under the ticker symbol "TRCK" on the OTCQX exchange. For more information, visit www.trackgrp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "if", "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to Track Group, Inc., and subsidiaries ("Track Group") are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and reflect Track Group's current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. Track Group may from time-to-time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in Track Group's annual report on Form 10-K, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. New risks emerge from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes financial measures defined as "non-GAAP financial measures" by the Securities and Exchange Commission including non-GAAP EBITDA. These measures may be different from non- GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures are based on the financial figures for the respective period.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA excludes items included but not limited to interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment charges, gains and losses, currency effects, one-time charges or benefits that are not indicative of operations, charges to consolidate, integrate or consider recently acquired businesses, costs of closing facilities, stock based or other non-cash compensation or other stated cash and non-cash charges (the "Adjustments").

The Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors when factoring in the Adjustments. Specific disclosure regarding the Company's financial results, including management's analysis of results from operations and financial condition, are contained in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are encouraged to carefully read and consider such disclosure and analysis contained in the Company's Form 10-K and other reports, including the risk factors contained in such Form 10-K.

TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021









September 30,



September 30,

Assets

2022



2021

Current assets:















Cash

$ 5,311,104



$ 8,421,162

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $102,570 and $91,262, respectively



6,236,555





7,163,615

Prepaid expense and deposits



769,006





998,589

Inventory, net of reserves of $0 and $0, respectively



1,053,245





305,210

Other current assets



284,426





-

Total current assets



13,654,336





16,888,576

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,829,588 and $2,615,967, respectively



170,329





202,226

Monitoring equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $5,950,639 and $5,977,093, respectively



3,624,101





3,068,100

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $14,804,269 and $17,607,457, respectively



15,661,417





20,434,143

Goodwill



8,061,002





8,519,998

Deferred tax asset



-





101,159

Other assets



3,509,655





4,309,040

Total assets

$ 44,680,840



$ 53,523,242



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 2,858,915



$ 2,821,982

Accrued liabilities



3,042,443





4,350,030

Current portion of long-term debt



456,681





526,134

Total current liabilities



6,358,039





7,698,146

Long-term debt, net of current portion



42,979,243





43,452,216

Long-term liabilities



398,285





3,650

Total liabilities



49,735,567





51,154,012



















Commitments and contingencies (Note 12)

































Stockholders' equity (deficit):















Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 30,000,000 shares authorized; 11,863,758 and 11,524,978 shares outstanding, respectively



1,186





1,152

Series A Convertible Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 1,200,000 shares authorized; 0 shares outstanding



-





-

Paid in capital



302,437,593





302,250,954

Accumulated deficit



(306,218,889)





(298,828,527)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,274,617)





(1,054,349)

Total equity (deficit)



(5,054,727)





2,369,230

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$ 44,680,840



$ 53,523,242



TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)



FOR THE FISCAL YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021













2022



2021



Revenue:

















Monitoring and other related services

$ 35,768,090



$ 39,179,699



Product sales and other



1,200,409





481,626



Total revenue



36,968,499





39,661,325























Cost of revenue:

















Monitoring, products and other related services



16,377,573





16,151,644



Depreciation and amortization



3,237,970





2,402,367



Total cost of revenue



19,615,543





18,554,011























Gross profit



17,352,956





21,107,314























Operating expense:

















General & administrative



12,462,931





10,232,116



Selling & marketing



2,993,749





2,716,283



Research & development



2,432,448





1,548,527



Depreciation & amortization



1,563,729





1,896,481



Total operating expense



19,452,857





16,393,407























Operating income (loss)



(2,099,901)





4,713,907























Other income (expense):

















Interest income



162,975





21,573



Interest expense



(1,991,302)





(2,192,108)



Currency exchange rate gain (loss)



(1,619,018)





615,361



Other income/(expense), net



(959,628)





1,000,782



Total other income (expense)



(4,406,973)





(554,392)



Net income (loss) before income taxes



(6,506,874)





4,159,515



Income tax expense



883,488





717,109



Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders



(7,390,362)





3,442,406



Foreign currency translation adjustments



(220,268)





(133,276)



Comprehensive income (loss)

$ (7,610,630)



$ 3,309,130



Net income (loss) per share – basic

















Net income (loss) per common share

$ (0.64)



$ 0.30



Weighted average common shares outstanding



11,634,449





11,450,269























Net income (loss) per share – diluted:

















Net income (loss) per common share

$ (0.64)



$ 0.29



Weighted average common shares outstanding



11,634,449





12,036,577





TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA SEPTEMBER 30 (UNAUDITED) (amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Twelve Months Ended September 30,

2022 2021

2022 2021











Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA









Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $(3,932) $(1,264)

$(7,390) $3,442 Interest expense, net 438 497

1,828 2,171 Depreciation and amortization 1,104 1,288

4,802 4,299 Income taxes (1) 163 581

883 717 Board compensation and stock-based compensation 189 75

508 300 Foreign exchange expense (gain) 1,159 519

1,619 (615) Settlement of litigation - -

1,600 - Gain on forgiveness of accrued vendor expenses - -

(633) - Impairment of intangible assets 1,729 -

1,729 - Gain on settlement of note payable - -

- (1,001) Other charges, net (2) 529 263

1,699 972 Non GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $1,379 $1,959

$6,645 $10,285 Non GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, percent of revenue 15.5 % 19.3 %

18.0 % 25.9 %











Non-GAAP earnings per share - Basic









Weighted average common shares outstanding 11,863,758 11,490,804

11,643,449 11,450,269 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12 $0.17

$0.57 $0.90











Non-GAAP earnings per share - Diluted









Weighted average common shares outstanding 11,863,758 11,991,766

11,663,449 12,036,577 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12 $0.16

$0.57 $0.85



























(1) Currently, the Company has significant U.S. tax loss carryforwards that may be used to offset future taxable income, subject to IRS limitations. However, the Company is still subject to certain state, commonwealth, and other foreign based taxes.



(2) Other charges may include gains or losses and non-recurring accrual adjustments.

