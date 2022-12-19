China Matters' Features: Why Guizhou Is Carrying the Model for a Developing China

BEIJING, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Matters releases a talk show series on the development of southwest China's Guizhou Province. The six-episode talk show, named The Talk with Guizhou, invites six guests from China and abroad to share their views on topics such as how Guizhou promotes rural revitalization, how local culture can give a boost to its tourism industry and how the province can build a better ecosystem.

In this episode, Vikram Channa, Vice President of Warner Brothers Discovery in East and Southeast Asia, sits down with China Matters to discuss how he felt about Guizhou when he was in charge of researching and filming the documentary China's Treasure Guizhou in 2018.

"It felt Guizhou, much like Shenzhen, carried the sort of the model or the blueprint for the evolving China stage and moved on to the next level of development, which was much more quality-of-life-centric rather than speed-centric," Channa explains why Guizhou is a unique place for his team to follow.

Channa also says his trip to Guizhou was distinctive because Guizhou is the only province in China he has managed to travel across, from top to bottom and left to right.

"That's why it's part of one's memory, part of oneself," he adds.

