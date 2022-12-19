Daytona Beach Area Ready to Welcome Canadian Travelers

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This winter, Canadian visitors will discover sun-filled skies, an abundance of new activities, and special offers during their travels to the Daytona Beach area.

Visitors to the Daytona Beach area can unplug, relax and rejuvenate on 23 miles of pristine beaches. (PRNewswire)

This winter, Canadian visitors will find sun-filled skies and special offers when visiting the Daytona Beach area.

Whether it's a couple's getaway or family vacation, Daytona Beach has a wide selection of activities and attractions as well as fantastic accommodations to suit any budget. From sunbathing and beachcombing to golf, trails and fun-filled water adventures, visitors are finding just what they're looking for in a Florida vacation along the 23 miles of world-famous shores of Daytona Beach.

The CVB has launched its 2023 Canadian Sand and Sun Offers program, a collection of hotel deals, special offers and discounts available exclusively to Canadian visitors via the CVB's website, DaytonaBeach.com.

When traveling to the Daytona Beach area, Canadian visitors will find easy accessibility through the air at Daytona Beach International Airport, which offers multiple daily non-stop flights from Atlanta, GA and Charlotte NC as well as non-stop seasonal flights via Washington, DC and Dallas-Fort Worth, TX.

"The Daytona Beach area is excited to welcome our Canadian visitors," said Lori Campbell Baker, CVB executive director. "Fall and winter are Canadians' peak travel months to our community, and they play an increasingly vital role in our local economy. We are grateful to have them back and hope they enjoy our numerous outdoor and cultural activities, eclectic and growing dining scene, and first-class accommodations."

About the Daytona Beach Area

The Daytona Beach area is comprised of eight distinct communities offering visitors the perfect beach base camp to explore East Central Florida. Choose thrilling activities or embrace the tranquility of days spent on 23 miles of world-famous white-sand beaches. Daytona Beach's famed heritage claims the headquarters of LPGA and NASCAR -- and is home to Daytona International Speedway, the 'World Center of Racing.' With approximately 12,000 beds, the destination boasts accommodations for all lifestyles and budgets from 4-star resorts to hotels, independent properties to campgrounds, and everything in between. Ranked #1 in Travel Channel's "Top 10 Attractions in Florida and named a TripAdvisor Best Weekend Getaway in Northeast Florida, TripAdvisor also named Daytona Beach to its "10 Most Affordable Beach Vacations on Florida's East Coast" and "25 Most Popular Summer Vacation Rental Spots in the US." Visitors can enjoy experiences beyond the beach by choosing from a surprising list of outdoor adventures, family-friendly attractions, arts and cultural venues and an eclectic culinary scene. With expansive beaches ideal for strolling, swimming and surfing, it is no surprise Daytona Beach was chosen as a Best Florida Attraction and Best Spring Family Beach Break Destination in the Top 10 Best Readers' Choice travel award contests sponsored by USA TODAY.

Social Media: Facebook.com/DaytonaBeach, Twitter.com/DaytonaBeachFun, Instagram.com/DiscoverDaytonaBeach, YouTube.com/VisitDaytonaBeach and #LoveDaytonaBeach

Media Contact:

Andrew Booth, Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

abooth@daytonabeach.com | (386) 255-0415, ext. 125

Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (PRNewsfoto/Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau