MediView enters into know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic to advance clinical extended reality solutions

CLEVELAND, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MediView XR, Inc., a leading clinical augmented reality med-tech company, announced today that it has engaged Mayo Clinic to explore ways to advance procedural augmented reality solutions. MediView combines augmented reality with surgical navigation to provide surgeons and healthcare professionals with revolutionary 3D "X-Ray vision" through the skin for minimally invasive procedures.

"We are thrilled to explore new clinical adoption of practice-altering extended reality solutions. We will equip practitioners with intuitive surgical visualization and navigation tools to inform clinical decision making to confidently deliver better care to more patients," said Mina Fahim, President and CEO of MediView.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mayo Clinic will provide clinical, technology, and research expertise to MediView. The intent is to further accelerate innovation in the development of solutions to improve clinical workflow, enhance remote collaboration, simplify minimally invasive procedures, and remove barriers to patient access.

MediView is utilizing augmented reality to address the long-standing limitations of current medical imaging technologies in displaying 3D patient anatomy. Standard 2D visualization systems do not allow surgeons to directly visualize and interact with patient internal anatomy during percutaneous procedures and provide a poor understanding of 3D images. Because current technologies lack integration between medical images and the location of the clinician's tools, there is an inherent need for an effective mechanism to provide real-time feedback that surgical instruments are in the proper anatomical location and inform the surgeon of potential imminent medical errors. Flat panel monitors limit surgeons to 2D imaging and require them to look away from the patient's surgical site, disrupting hand-eye coordination, resulting in reduced clinician confidence and potentially impacting outcomes. Through an augmented reality headset, clinicians can visualize 3D images of a patient's anatomy as well as displays of other procedural information to facilitate their surgical workflow. Clinicians at remote locations can also collaborate in real-time with shared visualization, communication, and the ability to provide guidance during procedures for collaborative patient care.

By providing an intuitive 3D augmented reality visualization platform for clinicians that can be used for a wide breadth of clinical indications and anatomies, MediView aims to unlock the power of 3D data to transform image-guided medical procedures. Through remote collaboration, MediView is working to democratize healthcare by permitting patients in rural or underserved areas to receive care from qualified specialists.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education, and research.

