Assisted Living Locators Brand President Angela Olea Named 2023 McKnight's Pinnacle Award Winner

PHOENIX, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Out of many impressive nominations, McKnight's selected an elite class of industry professionals to be inducted into the inaugural 2023 Pinnacle Awards class, including Angela Olea, Brand President of Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide no-cost senior placement and referral service.

McKnight's first-ever Pinnacle Awards honors industry veterans who have set standards, driven change, and provided guidance and inspiration to peers and the senior care, skilled nursing or home care sector at large.

Founder of the nation's first senior placement franchise, Olea is an accomplished business leader in the senior care industry. A registered nurse, she initially launched Assisted Living Locators in response to seeing aging patients have unnecessary hospital readmissions and a lack of community support.

Olea has built the company into one of the nation's largest senior placement and referral service, with 140 franchise office locations in 36 states and the District of Columbia. Under her stewardship, Assisted Living Locators is setting the standard for care transition. Her company is also the first senior placement service to achieve system certification in dementia care.

"It's an honor to be named a McKnight's Pinnacle Award winner and be among the inspiring leaders in the senior care industry," said Olea. "I'm proud that through my company, we help seniors, and their families find the right care option and peace of mind."

"With the Pinnacle Awards, McKnight's is honoring the individuals who have not only reached the top of the profession but managed to remain there for years," said Publisher Craig Roth. "They've inspired us in the past and they'll continue to do so for as long as they remain in the field."

Nominations were judged by an external panel of industry experts. All winners will be honored at an in- person celebration on March 7 in Chicago, IL. For more information about the 2023 McKnight's Pinnacle Awards, please visit https://www.mcknightspinnacleawards.com/.

About McKnight's

McKnight's Long-Term Care News, McKnight's Senior Living & McKnight's Home care serve leaders on the higher-needs skilled nursing setting, seniors housing, assisted living, and in-home personal care, home health, and palliative care.

About Assisted Living Locators

Assisted Living Locators is one of the nation's largest senior placement and referral service. Through more than 140 franchisees in 36 states and the District of Columbia, local senior care advisors provide a no cost service to help find quality, top-rated in-home care, independent retirement options, assisted living communities and memory care. Founded in 2006 as the first senior placement and referral franchise, Assisted Living Locators is now part of the Executive Home Care family, with private equity backing by The Riverside Company . Assisted Living Locators is ranked in Entrepreneur's 2021 Franchise 500® issue. The company also was named to the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. To learn more, visit: www.assistedlivinglocators.com .

