Eton Solutions Highlights 2022 Momentum and Milestones Toward Modernizing Family Office Technology and Process Automation Globally

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eton Solutions , developer of the cloud-based AtlasFive® technology platform for the family office of the future, today outlined a series of milestone achievements in 2022 that continued its momentum in helping family offices worldwide transition to a new era of process efficiency, integration, and automation. Those achievements included the introduction of AtlasFive® 2.0 and an industry-first mobile app for family offices, as well as rapid customer growth, a significant new funding round, the opening of its international headquarters in Singapore, and competitive industry awards and recognition.

As the developer of the only integrated technology platform that connects all the data, processes, legal entities, and stakeholders in a family office, Eton Solutions is changing how offices process data, provide information and reports and exceed the needs of ultra-high-net-worth families.

"Eton Solutions is working with family offices around the world to realize the future of a new, modern digital office that delivers more value, security, transparency, and process efficiency to ultra-high-net-worth families," said Eton Founder and CEO Robert Mallernee. "We're proud of our accomplishments in 2022, but we're equally excited about the new year and the road ahead."

"Eton Solutions is firmly positioned to lead the much-needed digital transformation of family offices globally. It has the right technology, industry expertise, and service capabilities to help its customers achieve far greater operational efficiency, data integrity, and best practices to provide better outcomes for wealthy families," added Satyen Patel, chairman of Eton Solutions. "Our advancements in 2022 have furthered this important mission."

Growth and Expansion

In 2022, Eton continued strong growth in winning new customers worldwide. It was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, listing as number 193 among the fastest-growing companies. AtlasFive® is now used to manage the wealth and business affairs of some 395 families globally.

As part of its growth, Eton opened its international headquarters in Singapore, the rapidly growing market for new family offices. The company also raised a new Series C funding round of $38 million led by Navis Capital Partners to help fund its continued growth, product development, and international expansion. Rajendra Pai, a partner at Navis, was named to the Eton Solutions board of directors.

Product Innovation

In early 2022, Eton launched AtlasFive® 2.0, the next step in family office transformation and automation. AtlasFive® 2.0 incorporates a wide range of enhancements to further improve office productivity and service excellence. These include a new client portal providing family members with real-time, privacy-protected visibility into office information and insights; next-generation transaction processing incorporating AI and machine learning; enhanced accounting and investment reporting; improved information security and auditability of all family office data; and much more.

Later in the year, Eton introduced the AtlasFive® Mobile App, the first mobile application to give ultra-high-net-worth families customizable, anywhere, anytime access to their net worth, investments, holdings, transactions, and documents. Using the AtlasFive® Mobile App, family members can securely access their individual net worth and customized reports, approve bills for payment, access documents, communicate with office staff, and much more.

A purpose-built ERP system to manage the complexities of family offices, AtlasFive® is the industry's only comprehensive technology platform, integrating such services as general ledger accounting, investment performance management, fund accounting, tax reporting, capital commitment management, bill payment, and document management. It allows single and multi-family offices to adopt lean business practices, eliminate spreadsheets and manual work processes, and accurately report on activities in near real-time.

Awards and Recognition

In addition to being named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Eton was recognized for other product-related awards and recognition. It was named in multiple categories of the 2022 Private Asset Management Awards, recognizing the best of the private wealth management industry. Eton was named Best Partnership Accounting System and was honored as Highly Commended in two other categories, the "Best Technology Platform for a Family Office" and "Best Family Office Service Provider – New Innovations." It also won WealthBriefing's WealthTech Americas award for "Best Business Process Management & Outsourcing" – a testament to Eton's robust, sophisticated service offerings for middle and back-office tasks.

About Eton Solutions

Eton Solutions is a software and services company founded to handle the complexities of servicing ultra-high-net-worth families. Created by family office leaders, Eton Solutions' flagship product is AtlasFive®, an integrated platform with hundreds of billions in assets under administration that holistically aggregates and manages all your office's data, reporting, and workflow processes. With one source of truth, Eton Solutions leads family offices into the future by maximizing efficiency and minimizing errors and risk. To learn more about Eton Solutions and to request a demo of AtlasFive®, please visit https://eton-solutions.com/.

