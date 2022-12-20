LI-COR Acquires Anemoment

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anemoment LLC, a technology innovator in lightweight, low-power sonic anemometers, was acquired by LI-COR Environmental on December 13, 2022.

"Anemoment products are known for their high performance, ruggedness, low power consumption, and portability, and those align well with LI-COR standards," said Kristin Feese, Vice President and General Manager of LI-COR Environmental.

The acquisition brings new expertise, core technology, and products to LI-COR in adjacent markets, and supports the long-term growth and stability of the Anemoment products.

"Personally, I could not be more pleased with the commitments made by LI-COR ensuring that the TriSonica family of sonic sensors are here for the long haul in quality, quantity, and variety to meet the growing demands of our market and customers," said Elizabeth Osborn, CEO, Anemoment.

LI-COR and Anemoment look forward to integrating their reputations and strong global presence to better serve the needs of the environmental monitoring markets.

About Anemoment

Anemoment is a leader in the design and manufacturing of mobile sensing systems used in exacting meteorological applications around the globe. Their sonic sensors are lightweight and powerful, allowing researchers to capture essential data with precision.

About LI-COR

LI-COR is an industry-leading environmental technology innovator of high-quality instrument systems for eddy covariance, plant physiology, soil gas flux, light, gas analysis, and greenhouse gas research. LI-COR instruments and systems are used around the world.

