U.S. Producer and Co-Packer of Single Serve Coffee Formats Brings Unique Coffee Experience to Online Shoppers Nationwide

RICHARDSON, Texas, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE), a leading U.S. producer and co-packer of single serve coffee formats, announced today that select items from its Coffee Blenders Barista Collection product offerings will now be available at Walmart.com. The Coffee Blenders Barista Collection has been shipped into Walmart's distribution center and is now being sold and shipped by Walmart's website.

NuZee Announces Coffee Blenders Single Serve Pour Over & Brew Bag Products Now Sold by Walmart (PRNewswire)

The hot brew single use Coffee Blenders Barista Collection brew bags and pour overs further NuZee's mission to bring convenient single serve coffee to the masses with an affordable price point through easy online shopping and distribution. The Coffee Blenders Barista Collection brew bags feature Costa Rican, Brazilian and Colombian specialty coffee that are packed into brew bags that are industrial compostable. These single-serve coffee filters are perfect for a quick cup of coffee and feature specialty coffees that are grown in rich, nutrient-dense soil and we use as limited packaging as possible to reduce waste.

The Barista Collection single serve pour over line feature coffees from Rwanda, Guatemala and Ethiopia and brew a cup of coffee that NuZee believes rivals the quality consumers could purchase from a specialty café. The pour over filter is quick, convenient and is great for at home or on-the-go.

"Our team at NuZee is consistently innovating new ways to create the perfect pour over coffee experience while maintaining strategic partnerships to ensure that our high quality, quick prep products are easily accessible to consumers," said Travis Gorney, Chief Innovation Officer at NuZee. "We are excited to see our Coffee Blenders Barista products on Walmart's virtual shelves and look forward to expanding our partnership to make sustainable coffee sipping a possibility for Walmart customers nationwide."

The Coffee Blenders Barista Collection is now available for purchase at Walmart online and shipping across the United States. The Coffee Blenders Barista Collection Costa Rican Coffee in Tea Bag 2-10 count Pack retail for $23.00 and are available in 6 SKU's, 3 single serve pour over options & 3 single serve coffee brew bags.

For additional information on Coffee Blenders and other NuZee products, please visit: www.mynuzee.com.

About NuZee Coffee

NuZee, Inc., (NASDAQ: NUZE), is a leading co-packing company for single serve coffee formats that partners with companies to help them develop within the single serve and private label coffee category.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. NuZee cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect NuZee's current expectations and NuZee does not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other NuZee statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NuZee's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: NuZee's plan to obtain funding for its operations, including funding necessary to develop, manufacture and commercialize its products; the impact to NuZee's business from COVID-19, including supply chain interruptions; general market acceptance of and demand for NuZee's products; NuZee's reliance on third-party roasters to roast and blend coffee beans necessary to produce its products and provide its co-packing services; NuZee's ability to successfully achieve the anticipated results of strategic transactions; the fact that certain of NuZee's single serve coffee products are expected to be manufactured, processed and packaged for NuZee by its partners on a purchase order basis pursuant to agreements between the parties; the fact that sales are completed on a purchase order basis without any written agreement between NuZee and its customers; and NuZee's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy. For a description of additional factors that may cause NuZee's actual results, performance or expectations to differ from any forward-looking statements, please review the information set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the NuZee's public reports and NuZee's other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Sarah O'Connor-Guffey

815-630-9557

sguffey@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NuZee