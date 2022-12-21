APCI Partners with Pharmacy Marketplace to Assist Co-Op's Members

BESSEMER, Ala., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Pharmacy Cooperative, Inc. (APCI) announced that it is partnering with Pharmacy Marketplace to assist its member pharmacies in maximizing their compliance and reducing the overall cost of goods.

Pharmacy Marketplace offers independent pharmacies a new way to maximize wholesale purchases of pharmaceuticals through its Primary Vendor Agreement Compliance (PVAC) program. The PVAC software utilizes a proprietary algorithm to analyze a pharmacy's pharmaceutical goods purchasing history and suggest future purchases. Pharmacy Marketplace can help pharmacies optimize their buying practices to maintain or achieve wholesaler purchasing compliance while maximizing the value of their pharmaceutical purchases from a variety of suppliers.

"Pharmaceutical inventory is the greatest expense that a pharmacy incurs," said Susan Maze, APCI's Chief Financial and Operating Officer. "We are excited to join with Pharmacy Marketplace to help our locally owned member community pharmacies maximize generic buying opportunities within the Prime Vendor agreement and ultimately reducing their cost of goods."

"We are very excited to announce the APCI and Pharmacy Marketplace partnership," said Wade Hinkle, Pharmacy Marketplace Chief Executive Officer. "Together, we will build transparency around purchasing agreements, drastically improve pharmacy profitability and deliver much needed cash flow to the APCI membership."

ABOUT APCI:

APCI is a member-owned cooperative of more than 1,600 member pharmacies in 30 states. Established in 1984 and headquartered in Bessemer, Ala., APCI offers a wide range of products and services to help its member pharmacies compete and succeed in a competitive marketplace.

