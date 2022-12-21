CELLIGENCE CREATES HUNDREDS OF FINTEC JOBS IN MACRO MARKET DOWNTURN

POWAY, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celligence™ is set to break record hiring targets this December with hundreds of newly created jobs. This increase in recruitment is significant following unprecedented growth while the lending industry is experiencing a macro market downturn.

Celligence Logo (PRNewsfoto/Celligence) (PRNewswire)

Celligence™, one of the fastest growing fin-tech companies in financial lending, is currently hiring in its software development and customer fulfillment departments. Celligence™ 'Empathetic Technology' architecture is a next generation platform that intelligently tailors the lending process to the specific individual.

Pavan Agarwal, CEO of Sun West explained, "The mortgage process consists of countless unique individuals and property specific transactions that are conscripted by traditional software applications to a one size fits all system. This approach over complicates the process for both the borrower and lending institution. Celligence™ corrects this by reversing the process to an end-user defined driven workflow. With Celligence™, we gather all the unique information data points in a flow dictated by the client. We then populate the approval file and set the processing schedule according to the clients dictated flow. This approach does two things, it allows for stress-free information exchange and reduces approval times by gathering the necessary data in a more natural exchange process."

The success of Celligence™ to redefine and streamline traditional archaic lending workflows is being welcomed by an industry reluctant to change. Over the past year Celligence has expanded its workforce with over 250 hires.

For further information and to apply visit https://celligence.com .

NOTES TO EDITOR

About Celligence™

Celligence is an affiliate of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc., and is one of the fastest growing fin-tech companies. It has successfully filed several new patents and is constantly expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry through innovations in mobile applications, customer acquisition and retention algorithms, and AI based process automation. Visit www.celligence.com for more information.

About Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. (NMLS ID 3277)

At Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. we dedicate ourselves to offering an amazing experience to our customers. To accomplish this, we empower our loan officers so that they can find great rates and provide the most fitting loan options for each customer – at amazing speed. Our focus on technology has given us an edge in the mortgage industry to offer exceptional turn times so the customers can get into the home of their dreams sooner!

We are committed to our core values of people, experience, technology, and product. Sun West was founded in 1980 with the perspective of "customers first" and the desire to make the mortgage process easy and stress- free for prospective homeowners. Since then, Sun West has been servicing a multi-billion-dollar loan portfolio and is licensed in 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Our 42 years of experience has been passed down to everyone here at Sun West through excellent leadership and capabilities.

For licensing information, go to: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Visit http://www.swmc.com/swmc/disclaimer.php for the full list of license information. Please refer to https://www.swmc.com/TXdis.php to view Texas Complaint Notice and Servicing Disclosure. In all jurisdictions, the principal (main) licensed location of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. is 6131 Orangethorpe Avenue, Suite 500, Buena Park, CA 90620, Phone: (800) 453-7884

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1972929/Celligence_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Celligence