Instant Teams Welcomes Greg Avallone as Senior Vice President of Sales & Partnerships

CINCINNATI, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instant Teams, a leading global talent marketplace that connects companies to military and veteran spouses for remote work solutions, announced that business process outsourcing (BPO) sales veteran Greg Avallone has joined Instant Teams as Senior Vice President of Sales & Partnerships. Avallone brings to Instant Teams his deep industry expertise and sales leadership and will be responsible for accelerating sales growth in key markets and industries.

"We are delighted to welcome Greg Avallone," said Founder and CEO Liza Rodewald. "He is an outstanding sales leader with proven success in driving new opportunities and client relationships in strategic markets. Instant Teams is focused on using skills-based hiring and career development to deliver the best solutions for our customers using our talent marketplace, which is comprised primarily of military-connected individuals. This role will help solidify where we are going and implement the strong initiatives we're undertaking as efficiently as possible."

Greg Avallone, a 20-year industry veteran, is responsible for leading Instant Teams' sales engine, building partnerships, and increasing the velocity and size of new business deals. He has spent his career in various sales leadership and executive roles, most recently with SYKES and Sitel Group as VP, Head of Sales for the Americas. Prior to entering the BPO space, he led sales and account management teams in the human capital sector for Monster and CareerBuilder.

"Connecting exceptional talent and career opportunities has been part of my DNA for the last 15 years. I am passionate about our mission and the opportunity to deliver exceptional customer experiences to clients while providing employment and financial security for military-connected households around the world. I look forward to building on our strong foundation while accelerating growth by creating solutions that benefit the customer, the talent candidate, and Instant Teams," said Avallone.

Instant Teams has experienced tremendous growth over the past few years and was recently ranked No. 208 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing companies in America.

ABOUT INSTANT TEAMS

Instant Teams is a talent marketplace that uses innovative technology, career development, and skills-based hiring to create employment solutions for companies and remote careers for military and veteran spouses. Instant Teams was founded in 2016 by active-duty Army spouses and entrepreneurs Liza Rodewald and Erica McMannes. For more information, visit instantteams.com .

