LONG-TERM AMAZON INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Amazon.com, Inc. ("Amazon") (NASDAQ: AMZN) on behalf of the Company's long-term investors.

According to a recently filed complaint, certain of Amazon's current and former senior executive officers are alleged to have breached their fiduciary duties by "knowingly and/or recklessly causing the Company to store the biometric information of its employees, users, and its cloud-based clients' users, including minors, without informing them of these practices and without securing users' written consent, and to fail to develop a written policy available to the public that set a retention schedule and guidelines for users to permanently destroy biometric identifiers when the initial purpose for collection was satisfied" in direct violation of state privacy laws.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Amazon's board of directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Amazon stockholders who purchased or acquired their shares prior to January 1, 2019 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC



