The limited-run Lucid Air Dream Edition receives official Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) driving range of 883 km.1 This makes the Lucid Air the longest-range electric vehicle in the European market.

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards with the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market, today announced that it has begun deliveries of Lucid Air in Europe, with the first customers in Germany and the Netherlands.

Lucid Begins Deliveries of Lucid Air Dream Edition to Customers in Europe, Confirms Official WLTP Driving Range of up to 883 km (PRNewswire)

Lucid Air launches in Europe with the limited-production Dream Edition. It is available in two distinct versions, optimized to highlight different facets of this exceptional electric luxury sedan.

Dream Edition Performance features two motors producing a combined 828 kW (1,111 horsepower) and an all-electric driving range of 799 km on the WLTP combined cycle. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds.





Dream Edition Range embodies Lucid's exacting focus on efficiency, with an industry-leading electric driving range of up to 883 km on the WLTP combined cycle. Dream Edition Range is also powered by two motors, producing 696 kW (933 horsepower).

Lucid is also an industry leader in terms of charging, with 900V+ electrical architecture for Air Dream Edition and Air Grand Touring. When using a DC fast charger capable of 300+ kW, Lucid Air Grand Touring can add 400 km of range in approximately 15 minutes, making it an ideal vehicle for travel in Europe.

European Retail Expansion

Lucid Motors, with its European headquarters based in Amsterdam is actively expanding its physical presence in the region. It recently opened its third retail location and first combined service, delivery, and sales center in Europe, located in Hilversum, the Netherlands, outside of Amsterdam. This follows Studio openings earlier this year in Geneva, Switzerland and Munich, Germany. Further expansion in Europe is planned in the future.

Lucid currently accepts reservations from European customers for all trim level of Lucid Air. By placing a fully refundable reservation starting at €300 EUR, customers in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK can secure their place in line for Lucid Air Pure, Touring, and Grand Touring models when deliveries begin in their respective countries.

About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design that features luxurious full-size interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint. The highly anticipated Lucid Air Grand Touring features 819 horsepower. Deliveries of Lucid Air, which is produced at Lucid's factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, are currently underway to U.S., Canadian, and European customers.

1 WLTP figures are based on testing the vehicle with standard, factory fit, equipment. The fitting of aftermarket equipment and accessories, as well as factors such as weather and traffic conditions and individual driving behavior, can influence the energy consumption and range of a vehicle.

WLTP range figures for both variants of the Lucid Air Dream Edition: (Dream Edition Performance: up to 799 km; Dream Edition Range: up to 883 kms)

