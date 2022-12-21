Ministry Brands Appoints Finance Leadership

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ministry Brands, the leading provider of SaaS operational management systems, payments platforms, digital engagement tools and background screening solutions for faith-based, non-profit and for-profit organizations, is pleased to welcome Christian Greyenbuhl as Chief Financial Officer.

(PRNewswire)

With more than 20 years of leadership experience in corporate finance, investor relations and business operations, Greyenbuhl brings broad exposure to multiple industries across U.S. and multi-national markets. He has held various senior finance leadership roles in both public and private companies including Xplor Technologies, ADP and PwC. Greyenbuhl will oversee all financial operations across Ministry Brands' portfolio with a focus on driving best-in-class execution across functions including financial strategy, capital deployment, treasury and accounting.

"I am very pleased to join the Ministry Brands team and collaborate with colleagues who are whole-heartedly invested in our financial growth as well as customer value," commented Greyenbuhl. "I'm excited to contribute to the positive impact this organization has on the markets it serves."

"The experience and expertise that Christian brings to our organization will undoubtedly strengthen the growth trajectory of Ministry Brands as we continue to focus on innovation of our product offerings, operational infrastructure and market impact," said Pat O'Donnell, CEO of Ministry Brands. "We look forward to his vision, perspectives and analysis as our executive partner in financial excellence."

About Ministry Brands

Serving approximately 90,000 customers, Ministry Brands is a leading provider of SaaS operational management systems, payments platforms, digital engagement tools and background screening solutions for faith-based, non-profit and for-profit organizations. A trusted partner in digital transformation and enablement, Ministry Brands' solutions have been advancing missions, driving efficiencies and building engaged communities for more than four decades. Learn more about Ministry Brands solutions at MinistryBrands.com.

Contact: Pam Junot

Telephone: 888-400-1451 x 1158

Email: pam.junot@ministrybrands.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ministry Brands Holdings LLC