Orthotics Holdings, Inc. Announces Majority Investment from Summit Partners Credit Advisors

MESA, Ariz., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthotic Holdings, Inc. ("OHI"), a global leader in custom medical devices for healthcare providers who treat conditions associated with the lower extremities, today announced that it has secured a majority investment from Summit Partners Credit Advisors ("Summit Credit").

OHI is recognized as a pioneer in the field of custom foot orthoses, ankle foot orthoses (AFOs), and therapeutic footwear, socks and hosiery. The company's product portfolio includes some of the industry's most recognized brands, including Langer Biomechanical, The Orthotic Group (TOG), Pedalign, Apex Foot Health, Roomy Socks, and SafeStep, and provides critical lower leg health solutions to healthcare providers and their patients across North America, Europe, Middle East, and Australia/Asia Pacific.

"We look forward to working with the Summit Credit team as we continue building on our leadership position in the market," said Paul Joyce, Chief Executive Officer of OHI. "This investment will help support the development of improved customer support and innovative products and technologies as we further our commitment to both providers and patients."

About Orthotic Holdings Inc. (OHI)

OHI is a global leader in technologies and treatment options for healthcare providers who treat conditions associated with the lower extremities. OHI was initially formed in 2008 and in 2013 began the expansion into its present collection of leading healthcare brands. The company strives to improve the lives by enabling them to walk safely and comfortably by providing best-in-class custom foot orthoses, ankle foot orthoses (AFOs), and therapeutic footwear, socks and hosiery.

