Ubitus and Smart Surgery enable doctors to practice robotic surgery with VR streaming

TOKYO, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus), a world-leading metaverse solution provider, supports Smart Surgery Technology to roll out its VR driven surgery simulation application – Sim Surgery. Smart Surgery Technology successfully demonstrated this innovative product at Medical Taiwan Exhibition from the 1st to the 4th of December, 2022.

Immersive simulation surgery practice with VR gears

Ample practices are required for a medical student or even a doctor to become a skillful surgeon operating robotic surgery machine, such as the da Vinci Surgical System or Laparoscopy surgery. Yet, the cost and time of existing practice approach are extremely high. Robotic surgery simulators are available only in medical schools or hospitals, as these simulators are bulky and expensive. In addition, availability is also scarce due to unproportionally high demand over supply. Sim Surgery from Smart Surgery Technology address this problem with their VR-equipped interactive application, providing the visual experience and tactile feel from operating on 3D organ models through affordable personal VR gear, making practice available to almost every student and doctor. By utilizing Ubitus solution, Smart Surgery Technology can stream high-quality 3D anatomical model to All-In-One VR headsets without needing high computing power device onsite, further reducing the barrier to practice. To enhance the learning experience, Smart Surgery implements an AI system, which can help novice practitioners make accurate judgement of where each body components are.

Smart Surgery CEO Julie Lee said, 'Working with Ubitus through Microsoft Accelerator Program helps us to take a significant step forward. We can now distribute the system and video we developed over the cloud to all the doctors. We believe the training can be taken not only in medical centers or hospitals, but in any places based on the needs of users. We wish, and will continue to make every effort, for the application to be embraced globally'.

'We are extremely excited to be part of this revolutionary development of medical education and training. By enable medical students and doctors to practice early in their career and almost as many times as they want, we can be sure that more doctors can perform better and more efficient surgeries than before. Great for all the patients.', Wesley Kuo, CEO of Ubitus, comments.

