David S. Brown Enterprises, Ltd. attracts new American Fare Restaurant to Owings Mills- New Town Neighborhood in Baltimore County, MD.

Brews and Barrels Bourbon Bar & Grill

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brews and Barrels Bourbon Bar & Grill will open its doors early January 2023 at Brookside Commons Shopping Center, in Owings Mills, MD. This location was formerly home to Artful Gourmet Bistro at 9433 Common Brook Rd.

Brews and Barrels Restaurant Interior Image at Brookside Commons Shopping Center, 9433 Common Brook Road, Owings Mills MD 21117 (PRNewswire)

Brews & Barrels opened its first location in Gaithersburg's Kentlands neighborhood in February 2020. This will be the restaurants' second location in Maryland. The Brews and Barrels concept embraces classic and traditional drinking as a vast selection of whiskey and craft beers from the U.S. and across the world are featured prominently, in addition to a variety of remarkable spirits in every category. The menu brings steak, burgers, a host of salads, sandwiches and more. The restaurant group also owns Creek Lodge Bar & Grill in Rockville and Vine Alley, also located in the Kentlands.

"We are truly excited to have been selected as the next location for Brews and Barrels. The restaurant is a great addition to our existing tenant roster and will be a popular attraction to the Owings Mills-New Town and surrounding area," stated Ken Bernstein, Senior Vice President of Retail Leasing at David S. Brown Enterprises. "Restaurant owner, Neel Kamal, brings years of experience to the business and a strong following of patrons which is sure to drive repeat customers to the Brookside Commons Shopping Center," Ken Bernstein added.

Brookside Commons is located only one mile west of Interstate 795 via Owings Mills Boulevard and Lakeside Boulevard where approximately 22,100 consumers pass the site on a daily basis. This is a mixed use development, with several restaurants and businesses such as Asian Kitchen, Dipa Threading Spa, Brookside's Pizzeria, Taj Palace, Dunkin', Yuki Sushi, Mathnasium, and Fresh and Clean Cuisine among other tenants.

About David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.

David S. Brown, a full-service real estate company founded in 1933, is headquartered in Owings Mills, MD. For additional information, please visit https://davidsbrown.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.