Louisville's Best Plastic Surgeon Opens New Practice

Dr. Chet Mays, recently named Best Doctor in Louisville, opens new plastic surgery practice.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Chet Mays, board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, has opened a new plastic surgery practice in Louisville, KY. Dr. Mays specializes in a full range of surgical and non-surgical procedures.

Mays Plastic Surgery and Med Spa offers innovative technology such as Motus laser, Skinwave and Morpheus8 to improve skin quality non-surgically. Procedures available include cosmetic injections, facial rejuvenation surgery, mommy makeovers, cosmetic breast surgery, tummy tucks, liposuction, after weight loss surgery and more. Visit maysplasticsurgery.com for a complete list of procedures.

"It has been my dream to operate my own practice." says Dr. Mays. "I consider myself an artist in the operating room and find joy in helping my patients improve their appearance."

Dr. Mays' practice includes Lead Nurse Injector, Trina Holmes, RN. Trina offers an array of injectable services such as Botox and dermal fillers to keep her patients looking and feeling rejuvenated. Trina is offering an introductory special of 20% off all cosmetic injections through February 28, 2023.

Mays Plastic Surgery and Med Spa is accepting new patients and is located at 13806 Lake Point Circle, Suite 101, Louisville, KY 40223. To schedule an appointment, call 502-576-6918 or visit maysplasticsurgery.com. Join Dr. Mays and his team for a grand opening celebration on Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 5 – 7 pm.

About Mays Plastic Surgery and Med Spa

Mays Plastic Surgery and Med Spa, owned and operated by Chet Mays, MD, is Louisville's newest premier plastic surgery practice. Dr. Mays and his team of aesthetic experts perform high-quality surgical and non-surgical services. Mays Plastic Surgery and Med Spa is committed to providing exceptional patient care and offering innovative technology to perform the most advanced procedures.

About Dr. Chet Mays

Dr. Mays is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, earning the distinction of membership in the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. During his career, he has been honored with ExpertInjector™ status, #fanfavorite surgeon, 40 under 40, and multiple Top Doc awards. Dr. Mays' additional memberships include the Kentucky Society of Plastic Surgeons, the Southeastern Society of Plastic Reconstructive Surgeons and is a contributing editor for The Plastic Surgery Channel.

