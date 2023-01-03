Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. to Host Investor Update Call on January 12

OAKVILLE, ON, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ("AQN") (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) today announced plans to host an investor update call on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET. On the call, President and Chief Executive Officer, Arun Banskota, and Chief Financial Officer, Darren Myers, will provide a business update.

Conference call details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, January 12, 2023 Time: 8:00 a.m. ET Conference Call: Toll Free Dial-In Number (800) 806-5484

Toll Dial-In Number (416) 641-6104

Event Passcode 3616196# Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4aofk9ow

Presentation also available at: www.algonquinpowerandutilities.com

About Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. and Liberty

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., parent company of Liberty, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility with over $17 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, the Regulated Services Group and the Renewable Energy Group, AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of electric generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada. AQN is a global leader in renewable energy through its portfolio of long-term contracted wind, solar, and hydroelectric generating facilities. AQN owns, operates, and/or has net interests in over 4 GW of installed renewable energy capacity.

AQN is committed to pursuing growth and operational excellence in a sustainable manner through an expanding global pipeline of renewable energy and electric transmission development projects, organic growth within its rate-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission businesses, and the pursuit of accretive acquisitions and value enhancing recycling of assets.

AQN's common shares, preferred shares, Series A, and preferred shares, Series D are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQN.PR.A, and AQN.PR.D, respectively. AQN's common shares, Series 2018-A subordinated notes, Series 2019-A subordinated notes and equity units are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQNA, AQNB, and AQNU, respectively.

Visit AQN at www.algonquinpowerandutilities.com and follow us on Twitter @AQN_Utilities.

