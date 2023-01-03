Brelyon to Showcase World's Largest Field-of-View OLED Display at CES

First surround video conferencing using synthetic aperture technology

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brelyon , the MIT spin-off pioneering a new category of ultra-immersive display technologies to enable access to the metaverse, will be showcasing Brelyon Fusion — an OLED display with the world's largest field of view — at CES 2023 in Las Vegas on January 5-8, 2023. Be among the first to experience a preview of a new era of holodeck-like technology that pushes the boundaries of immersion. To schedule a demo, contact info@brelyon.com or visit Brelyon at CES (Exhibit 61514, Venetian Expo, Level 1, Hall G, Eureka Park).

A concept display technology, Brelyon Fusion is the world's first 8K desktop virtual display and features the latest computational and lightfield expansion innovations with surround video conferencing using Synthetic Aperture technology and spatial audio — all without the need to wear a headset.

"Brelyon Fusion™ allows the blending of light to scale field-of-view in a new way that achieves multiples of resolution," says Barmak Heshmat, CEO and founder of Brelyon. "This kind of new lightfield expansion innovation really allows us to think of light as pieces of LEGO blocks that can computationally be built to create a more immersive screen."

The concept experience builds upon the company's patented lightfield technologies, Brelyon's Ultra Reality™, which uses precise wavefront engineering to create a massive field of view with true optical depth layers. Already in use by partners worldwide, Brelyon's Ultra Reality™ products enable new types of immersive applications like gaming, simulation, and virtual offices, meeting rooms, events, and collaboration spaces.

ABOUT BRELYON

Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Brelyon is a technology pioneer in hardware and software technologies for headset-less immersive experiences. Helmed by a founding team of scientists and industry executives from MIT, UCF, DARPA and IMAX, Brelyon has developed the world's first no-headset display technology with monocular depth. Companies interested in joining Brelyon's early access partner program, please visit www.brelyon.com

